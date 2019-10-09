Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Donald Trump’s Syria Withdrawal Is About ‘Financial Conflicts Of Interest’

On Wednesday, progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to criticize Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria. According to the New York representative, the president’s decision is not about curbing military involvement in the region. Instead, it’s about “financial conflicts of interest,” Newsweek reports.

“Trump decision isn’t about drawing down US military involvement at all,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Remember that earlier this year, Trump VETOED Congress’ attempt to end US involvement in the Yemen War. He has significant personal financial conflicts of interest in this situation, among other concerns.”

Ocasio-Cortez linked her tweet to a Washington Post article that covered Turkey’s launch of a military offensive into northeastern Syria. According to the report, the assault — named Operation Peace Spring — is an attack on the far-left Kurdish militants, The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and the Democratic Kurdish militia, The People’s Protection Units (PPU), and Daesh terrorists.

“Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted.

According to the article, Erdogan’s government is in support of a Turkish-controlled “safe zone” in northeastern Syria, which would be used to accommodate Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey.

Statement from Trump: Turkey's operation in Syria is a "bad idea." pic.twitter.com/wdaFVN7dh2 — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 9, 2019

Although Turkey is allied with the U.S. via the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the U.S. military has been supporting the Kurds in their fight against ISIS in Syria, prompting many to take Trump’s withdrawal as a betrayal. Critics suggest that Trump’s decision will help Turkey target the Kurds, and they appear to have been proven at least partially correct.

Loading...

The Trump Organization has various business interests in Turkey — including Trump Towers in Istanbul — which has prompted Ocasio-Cortez and others to suggest that his recent military withdrawal is rotted in personal interests. Back when the Istanbul property opened, Erdogan attended its opening and received a message of personal thanks from Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, afterward.

“Thank you Prime Minister Erdogan for joining us yesterday to celebrate the launch of #TrumpTowers Istanbul!” Ivanka tweeted.

ISIS fighters imprisoned in Syria could be freed soon if the Kurdish troops decide to release them — and if the prisoners are able to flee from incoming Turkish attacks. Disturbingly, a recent report suggests that these fighters plan to “go after America” if they are released or have the chance to escape. The plan was covered by an ABC World News report, which spotlights comments from imprisoned ISIS fighters from a network of northern Syria prisons, which are currently being guarded by the Kurdish military.