Carrie Underwood Rocks Boston In Miniskirt & Skintight Top Flaunting Her Tiny Waist

Carrie Underwood continues to thrill her fans who go to her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.” She entertained in Connecticut at Foxwoods on Wednesday, while on Thursday, she hit up Boston’s TD Garden. After her October 10 concert, the American Idol champ showed up on social media to thank her fans and to share her fashion looks from the evening.

The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker stated that the Beantown crowd was on fire. So was this fashionista who shared a couple of the sexy sartorial choices she rocked on social media that we taken during her most recent concert.

The first winning stage outfit she revealed on Instagram in a three-picture pack featured Carrie as she was holding onto a black guitar while being swathed in a dazzling long-sleeved dress. The frock featured a very short skater skirt and a skintight top that allowed her tiny waist to be ogled. On the bottom half of the ensemble, the singer-songwriter wore glittery leggings that allowed her golden costume to shine brighter.

The next pic in the pack was a wide shot of Carrie crooning on stage in front of the massive crowd. She stood on a riser alongside her band while their likenesses were amplified on huge screens above the beautiful blond. Atmospheric lights and clouds of smoke added to the rather impressive ambiance as she sang.

Then, the third and final shot of the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” star for this upload was a close-up. Carrie was caught looking toward a white light as she rocked a becoming dress done in blocks of red, silver, and black. Her long hair cascaded down and around her shoulder. The mop was parted in the middle while her face enjoyed minimal makeup, including a nude-colored pout and subtly augmented lashes and brows.

As the 36-year-old mother of two stood alone while tenderly grabbing the mic, she put her strong muscular arms and her toned and taut legs in the forefront while she belted out yet another song for her Boston audience to enjoy.

Within an hour of her fresh Instagram images being shared, Carrie’s post received more than 17,000 likes from amongst her 9 million fans and followers. In addition, more than 160 commenters wrote on her upload.

“Such a great show Carrie! You never disappoint! Looking forward to seeing you next time in Boston and Nashville!!!!” raved one admirer who added emoji depicting musical notes, a mic, and a man wearing a cowboy hat to his post.

“Boston loves you & needs to hear your message! Love wins!!” stated a second fan, who included praying hands and a double heart emoji with the uplifting comment.

“YOU WERE INCREDIBLE TONIGHT WAS UNFORGETTABLE. WE LOVE YOU CARRIE,” shouted a third enthusiastic fan who added. a hashtag for Entertainer of the Year, which referred to Carrie’s nomination for the top prize to be awarded on November 1 during which time the popular country crooner will be hosting the annual CMAs.

To stay updated on Carrie Underwood, follow her Instagram account.