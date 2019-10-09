Chanel West Coast Enjoys A Sweet Treat In Sexy Little Black Dress: ‘My Favorite Ice Cream Is Rocky Road’

Summer may be over, but Chanel West Coast is still eating like it’s hot, hot, hot.

The singer regularly shares photos for her legion of fans on social media, and with pretty much every single shot that she posts, West Coast garners plenty of attention from her fans. The Ridiculousness star already boasts a following of 3.2 million on Instagram alone, and with each and every new photo that she shares, she earns more likes and followers.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Chanel gets sexy in front of an ice cream truck. In the killer new shot, the songstress stands off to the side and strikes a pose. Chanel wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in the middle while donning a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

West Coast holds up an ice cream cone in one hand and places the other hand at her side. The reality star also puts her amazing body on display in a little black dress that features a sweetheart top, fitting her like a glove on top before it poofs out on the bottom. In the caption of the image, West Coast mentions that Rocky Road is her favorite ice cream flavor and asks fans what theirs is.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 13,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some fans commented on the shot to let West Coast know she looks amazing while countless other chimed in with their favorite ice cream flavor. A few more simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Marry me. That’s my favorite type,” one fan commented.

“You beautiful goddess you,” another chimed in.

“My favorite flavor is Chanel West Coast with Cookies and Cream on top. I love to lick and devour,” one more raved with a series of flame emoji attached to the end.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel sizzled in another laid-back post that was shared on her account. In the shot, the rapper can be seen lying down on a cushioned chair, pursing her lips for the camera and throwing up a peace sign. She wore her long, dark locks down and curled and appeared to be wearing a beautiful face of makeup though she covered the majority of her face with a big pair of purple sunglasses. To complete the look, West Coast stunned in a purple body suit with a glass of sangria in hand.

Needless to say, that post earned her rave reviews with over 27,000 likes.