Model Pamela Alexandra Shows Instagram How Soaking-Wet Bikinis Are Done In New Pool Video

Pamela Alexandra is proving that it’s still a Hot Girl Summer. The model and social media sensation took to Instagram yesterday in the tightest of bikinis, with the pool setting appearing to have continued for today’s post. Yesterday saw Pamela rocking an earthy-colored two-piece as she clung to a yellow inflatable in the pool, with today taking on a slightly different format by virtue of the post being a video.

Pamela’s fans likely don’t care what color her inflatables are. This bombshell manages to rake in the engagement with her curves and sense of humor every time she updates her Instagram, with today being no exception.

Pamela’s video today showed her in the water. Fans were greeted with Pamela appearing immersed up to the chest and facing the camera. Given that Pamela was smiling from the start, it looked like this video was out to see the star in a good mood. Pamela was then seen jumping onto the inflatable and making a giant splash, with the camera taking in her super-peachy booty and overall frame full length. A little slow-motion action also gave Pamela’s curvy frame the chance to shine, with the overall close-up angle towards the end of the video allowing fans to see the bikini through the water.

A caption from Pamela took an amusing route.

Fans seem to be loving the whole thing. Replies came in praising the model for her fierce curves, although this star’s fanbase does seem to adore her for more than just her body.

“Lol you tried,” seemed to see one fan paying attention to the caption.

“Looks like hard work to me…” another fan jokingly wrote.

Replies also came in multiple languages – Pamela’s fanbase is largely American, but it looks like this sensation has garnered up followers from various countries. The update itself also proved popular in very little time, racking up over 37,000 views in under an hour.

Pamela comes as one of Instagram’s curvy ladies. The model isn’t alone in being curvy and proud – models Ashley Alexxis and Iskra Lawrence seem to have the same appeal from their curvy frames – although Pamela definitely comes as unique. The low-key feel from home-set or gritty updates maintain a raw approach as Pamela reminds the world that her curves are nothing short of perfect, although Pamela does join the above-mentioned models in influencing: Pamela mentions affordable clothing brands in her captions.

Today didn’t see Pamela influencing, but it did see her having fun.

