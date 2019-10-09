Bombshell Fitness Coach Kelsey Wells Shows Off Insanely Toned Glutes In Captivating New Workout Video

Kelsey Wells, a fitness trainer with a 2.5 million-strong following on Instagram, showed her fans how she trains her legs on Wednesday and ended up flaunting her insanely toned her glutes.

In the clip, Kelsey wore a pair of gray leggings that clung to each muscle of her lower body. She paired the workout pants with a light-blue sports bra with criss-cross straps in the back.

According to the caption, Kelsey was doing a series of sumo deadlifts, Bulgarian split squats, and sumo sit squats. She used a dumbbell for the deadlifts and kettlebell weights for the squats.

In the caption, she warned that the circuit is pretty difficult.

“This combo is NOT for the faint of heart,” she wrote. “Pyramid each of these by performing 4 sets of each (12, 10, 8, 6 reps).”

She went on to suggest that one can increase the weight when the number of reps decreases.

“Be sure to rest 45-60 seconds between every single set,” she added. “Go Get It!”

In the caption, fans expressed admiration for Kelsey’s impressive display of physical fitness.

“I can barely walk just by watching this. lol Can’t wait to give it a try,” one fan commented.

Others were more succinct in their commentary.

“You’re pure power!” another fan said.

This isn’t the first time Kelsey has shared a leg routine with her Instagram followers. In a previous post, she showed off the strength of her lower half with some deep squats with a kettlebell plus some deadlifts and jump squats, among other exercises.

Both of these circuits are part of Kelsey’s PWR – short for Power — program, a 12-week training system that prioritizes weight lifting.

Kelsey explained the inspiration behind its creation in an interview with Urban Journey.

“When I was designing the program, I really wanted to make it an effective program that delivers maximum results in a short amount of time,” she said.

But Kelsey isn’t just about all work and no play. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in a recent Instagram post, she discussed the importance of rest and relaxation. In the photo, she wore a pink bandeau top and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms that showed off the gains she’s earned from working out. The post currently has close to 50,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

If you’re interested in seeing more of Kelsey’s workouts and getting some valuable doses of fitspiration, be sure to check out her page on Instagram. She posts frequently and besides photos and videos of herself, she also shares before and after photos of people who have taken her programs.