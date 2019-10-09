About 79 Percent Of Democrats Would Rather See Mike Pence As President Than Donald Trump

The reverse was true for Republicans, with about 20 percent saying they would support a Pence presidency over the Trump administration.

Just about eight in 10 Democrats surveyed said they would rather see Vice President Mike Pence as the U.S. president instead of current GOP President Donald Trump.

The poll, released Thursday by The Hill, was conducted by The Hill and Harris X and found that a majority of Republicans continued to support President Trump over Pence. The same question when posed to Republican voters produced largely the opposite result of Democrats. Just about two in 10 Republicans said they would rather the former Indiana governor take over from Trump.

Independent voters were, unsurprisingly, more split on the issue. Per The Hill, 47 percent of those Independent voters polled said they would rather see Pence as president, while slightly more than half — 53 percent — said they preferred that Trump remain the president.

According to The Hill, the survey was conducted online of 1,000 registered voters earlier this month on October 6 and 7 with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

The poll comes amid a growing national support for impeachment following the announcement last month that the House has initiated an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The inquiry was initiated after it was revealed that he reportedly asked the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter during a July phone call. Biden is the Democratic Party front-runner likely to face off against Trump in 2020.

According to a report Tuesday from The New York Times, the White House has said it will refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

“In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the executive branch and all future occupants of the office of the presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances,” White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone said in a letter to House Democratic leaders.

The White House said that it believed the impeachment inquiry, announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in September, was an “illegitimate” attempt to invalidate the results of the 2016 election. In addition, neither President Trump nor any other individuals from the executive branch would willingly testify or provide documents as part of the impeachment inquiry.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, a growing number of Democrats support impeaching the president even if it harms their party’s chances of winning the White House next November. Fifty-five percent of Democrats surveyed in a new Reuters poll said they supported Trump’s impeachment even if the process was long and expensive and harmed Democrats chances in 2020.

Sixty-six percent of Democrats in that same Reuters poll said that they supported impeachment attempts even if it prevented Congress from working on and passing other pieces of legislation, The Inquisitr reported.

Should Trump be impeached by the House and eventually removed following a conviction by the Senate, Pence would become the nation’s president though Democrats will have the chance to take back the White House from both Trump and Pence at polls in November 2020.