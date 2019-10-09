Emily Simpson Reacts To Alexis Bellino’s Return To ‘RHOC,’ Comments On Her Boyfriend Andy Bohn

Alexis Bellino was seen on 'RHOC' on Tuesday.

Emily Simpson was seen alongside Alexis Bellino on Tuesday night’s Real Housewives of Orange County, and afterwards, she opened up about her relationship with Bellino during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bellino appeared on the show’s latest episode and was seen discussing her 2018 split from ex-husband Jim Bellino, the father of her three children.

“I’ve known Alexis for a couple of years,” Simpson said of her friendship with the former Bravo TV reality star, who lives close to her in Southern California.

According to Simpson, she and Bellino have mutual friends and frequently run into one another at birthday parities for their friends’ kids and other events. They also have been known to get coffee from time to time and are both close to former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lizzie Rovsek, who appeared on the series years ago.

“It is a very small world,” Simpson pointed out.

Bellino and her ex-husband Jim divorced last summer after 14 years of marriage, and several months later, Bellino debuted her romance with Andy Bohn on Instagram. Meanwhile, Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson, have been seen experiencing marital issues for the past couple of seasons on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As for Simpson’s thoughts on Bohn, she said that while she has not yet met Bellino’s new man, she can tell by the recent photos Bellino has shared that Bellino is very into him and in love.

“I’m happy for her,” Simpson said. “She’s just smitten. So it’s nice to see, you know, because that’s how you should feel.”

Earlier this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the show’s newest addition, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, found herself in trouble with Tamra Judge after Judge learned that she had been in touch with former cast members Rovsek and Gretchen Rossi, both of whom are on the outs with Judge.

“It is difficult, but I feel like we’re not in high school anymore, so whatever conflict Tamra has with other people doesn’t have anything to do with me,” Simpson said in response to the drama. “I wasn’t involved in it, I have nothing to do with it, so I really just base my friendships on my relationship with that person.”

To see more of Simpson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights on 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.