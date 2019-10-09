Sarah Hyland Stuns In Micro Bikini: ‘Here’s Some Peach Fuzz And Mosquito Bites’

Sarah Hyland also showed off her tan in a throwback bathing suit photo taken by Wells Adams.

Sarah Hyland’s recent bikini snapshot had her Instagram followers in hysterics, thanks to the caption that accompanied it. However, fans of the Modern Family star also couldn’t stop gushing about how gorgeous she looks in her barely-there swimwear.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to apologize to her 6.8 million followers for not posting anything in over a week. Instead of sharing a new photo with them, she chose a throwback picture from the sun-drenched beach vacation that she went on with her husband-to-be, The Bachelor star Wells Adams. Sarah revealed that the snapshot was taken the day before he popped the question.

In the photo, she’s sporting a tiny black bikini top that’s knotted in the middle. The garment is riding up on her chest, exposing a bit of underboob. Its small size also helps to show off more of her deep tan.

Sarah has some major hardware in her ears; the huge chandelier earrings that she’s wearing are so long that they hit her collarbone. She’s also sporting numerous necklaces and bracelets, as well as a pair of stylish octagon-shaped sunglasses.

She has her hair clipped back, but a mass of wayward curls is hanging down over her forehead. The photo was taken from the side, and Hyland is gazing off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

While Sarah Hyland isn’t laughing or smiling in the photo, her followers found her caption choice rather humorous. In it, she draws attention to the mosquito bites visible on her arms and the downy “peach fuzz” hair that the sun is exposing. However, some of her fans thought that she was jokingly referring to her chest.

“When you are referring to mosquito bites…you are talking about your boobs right,lmfao!!!!” read one response to her post.

“My mom used to call my boobs mosquito bites!! Thank you for the painful memory!” wrote another fan.

Quite a few of her followers responded to her post with laughing crying emoji, but it also earned numerous compliments.

“Prettiest peach!” commented one fan.

“You’re so cute n funny,” another remarked.

Wells Adams, the man responsible for the sizzling snapshot, also had a sweet response to his future bride’s post.

“Can’t blame the mosquitoes, I mean,who wouldn’t want to eat you up?” Adams wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland recently had her followers all abuzz with a different bikini photo that gave them a clear view of her engagement ring from Wells Adams. According to Glamour, The Wedding Year actress and the former reality show star haven’t shared their wedding date yet, but Hyland has chosen at least one bridesmaid: her BFF Vanessa Hudgens.

Sarah has also said that she’s been watching Say Yes to the Dress to get some wedding gown ideas. If she goes for a sleeveless look and gets married outdoors, she may want to pack some bug spray with the rest of her wedding day essentials.