Cara Maria Sorbello & Paulie Calafiore Split, ‘The Challenge’ Pair Ends Their Rocky Romance

The romance is over for MTV’s The Challenge stars Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello. The two first connected during a previous season of the reality television show, and after plenty of ups and downs, it seems they have decided that they are not meant to be romantically involved.

Calafiore shared the news of the split from Sorbello via an Instagram Live video on Tuesday. He said that his heart was racing a bit as he prepared to share his news and he admitted that this development had been a long time coming.

During his Instagram video, The Challenge and Big Brother star explained that he and Cara Maria had decided that it was time to go their separate ways. Paulie said that they remain good friends and that they respect one another.

Paulie asked The Challenge fans to be mindful that the pair are navigating some big emotions right now. Calafiore also said they will both be okay and that they will continue to have one another’s backs.

As Hollywood Life notes, fans had started to speculate that Paulie and Cara Maria had split. There had been buzz that perhaps he had cheated on her, but Sorbello said via an Instagram Live video earlier this week that she and Calafiore maintained an open relationship. So, if he had been with someone else recently, apparently she was of the stance that it was not a problem.

Of course, those who have followed this dramatic relationship since it began know that this isn’t the first time that talk of cheating and an open versus an exclusive relationship has been a big topic of discussion.

As The Inquisitr detailed some time ago, Paulie and Cara Maria split early on in their romance after his ex-girlfriend Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor had revealed contact the two had maintained as he was with Cara Maria. In fact, Paulie was still dating Danielle when he first hooked up with Cara Maria.

The two didn’t stay apart for long, and Calafiore subsequently insisted that Sorbello was the only woman for him. They indicated that they were then embracing an exclusive relationship, and he had even moved to be close to her.

What was the final straw that led to a split for Paulie and Cara Maria? It doesn’t look as if The Challenge stars are sharing specifics at this point.

Is this really the end of Sorbello and Calafiore’s romance or could they patch things up again? Many of Paulie and Cara Maria’s The Challenge co-stars have been critical of this relationship in the past, so it will be interesting to see if anybody publicly comments on this latest development. As for whether these two stay apart this time, only time will tell.