Ralph Reed, Evangelical Pastor, Tells Christians To ‘Enthusiastically’ Support Donald Trump In 2020

'Render to God and Trump,' he writes.

Evangelical pastor Ralph Reed writes in a new book that Christians have a “moral obligation to enthusiastically back” Donald Trump, Politico reports.

Reed, the founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, has long been an ardent Trump supporter, having secured a spot on Trump’s religious advisory board when the New York businessman was still a candidate. Since then, he’s continued to support Trump, as have other evangelical leaders such as Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell Jr., Robert Jeffress, and Paula White.

Now, Reed has written a new book, a description of which was obtained by Politico. In it, he says that it’s the moral duty of Christians to back Trump. He also indirectly quotes Scripture.

“Render to God and Trump,” which is a reference to a New Testament verse in which Jesus said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s.” Politico writer Gabby Orr claims that verse has been used by some Christians to say that the government — or more specifically, Donald Trump — must be obeyed.

In fact, it seems that “Render to God and Trump” was to be the title of Reed’s new book. However, its publisher, Regnery Publishing, said that the title is For God and Country: The Christian Case for Trump.

Trump, enjoys the enthusiastic support of not only evangelical Christian voters but also many prominent leaders in the movement. Some have suggested that he was placed into office by God himself, while others have cited Scripture in justifying his policies.

Specifically, they cite his promises to defend religious freedom and appoint conservative judges to the Supreme Court with a view toward overturning Roe v. Wade.

This is despite the fact that Trump is thrice divorced and is accused of paying off a porn star for her silence about an affair — behavior that evangelicals wouldn’t otherwise tolerate in a politician.

That disconnect is not lost on some religious scholars. For example, Matthew Rowley, a research associate with the Cambridge Institute on Religion and International Studies at Clare College, calls the deference evangelicals give Trump nothing short of sanctification.

“I think evangelical efforts would be far better spent critiquing their own shortcomings than sanctifying a president,” Rowley said.

At least one evangelical Christian leader seems to be close to parting ways with Trump. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday, Pat Robertson said on his 700 Club broadcast that Trump risks losing the “mandate of Heaven” over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, possibly opening up the way for Turkey to invade Kurdistan. About 320,000 Christians are believed to live in the region.