Champions League Streaker Kinsey Wolanski Smolders In Red Dress

Kinsey Wolanski seems to be having the time of her life while vacationing in Bali. The blond bombshell has updated her Instagram account with several snaps from her time on the island. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she showed off her perky derrière in a red thong bikini while enjoying a swim. On Wednesday, she took things in a different direction and shared a double post in which she wore a stunning red dress.

In one of the photos, Kinsey sat outside in a wicker chair. She wore a stunning maxi red dress that featured a halter top. Sitting with one arm propped up on one knee, Kinsey turned and looked at something in the distance. The camera captured her from a side angle, which gave viewers a nice look at the smooth skin on her back. She paired the dress with a straw sun hat. Kinsey wore a full face of makeup that featured a smokey eyes and contoured cheeks. Her long hair fell over her shoulders as she posed with a serious look on her face.

The second snap showed Kinsey walking along a path through a field of grass in the dress. With her long hair flowing behind her, Kinsey strolled through the grass with bare feet.

In the post’s caption, Kinsey said that Bali was one of her favorite places to visit.

Kinsey’s fans raved over the snap, with many commenting on how stunning she looked.

“On fire,” one admirer wrote.

“As always gorgeous,” commented one fan.

“Your red color looks like a charming devil,” one follower quipped.

Fans of Kinsey will remember that the beauty likes to share pranks on her Instagram account. In September she uploaded a video of funny gym antics that garnered almost 1 million likes.

Perhaps the most popular prank Kinsey is known is the time she streaked across the playing field during the Champions League game in Madrid last June. The stunt landed her in jail for a few hours, but she doesn’t regret it.

In an interview with The Sun, Kinsey said it was the best publicity she could ever buy, adding that the number of followers she had on Instagram jumped from 300,000 to over 2 million after the incident.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in,” she said, adding that the act was the “biggest thrill” of her life.

