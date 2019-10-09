DreamDoll Shows Off Wild Curves & Thigh Tattoo In Bondage-Inspired Outfit

DreamDoll headed to the BET Hip Hop Awards this year in a revealing outfit that likely had heads turning. She shared the moment with her Instagram fans through a series of photos and videos.

Previously, the rapper was spotted going braless under an unbuttoned dress. However, this ensemble took things a step further.

One of the updates was a series of five photos, with the first being a photo of her risqué outfit. It can’t be shared here, but you can check it out on her Instagram page. It was a dress-like outfit that was mostly made up of belts. This included her bra, which had a large buckle in the center. DreamDoll’s chest was barely contained, while the rest of the ensemble included belts that cinched her midriff, hips, and legs.

The rapper completed her look with an oversized, leopard-print jacket that she threw over her shoulders. The jacket was long and reached past her knees.

The ensemble showed off DreamDoll’s hourglass figure, and she also showed off her upper thigh tattoo. The tattoo appeared to be of a fish.

DreamDoll was spotted with a black, vintage-inspired hat with a veil. But she was also seen without the hat, which revealed her slicked-back hairstyle.

Fans raved about the rapper’s looks in the comments section.

“Thats cute but you aint for everybody im selfish lol sike naw beautiful dress,” said a fan.

“Chile that hairrrrrrrrr — I’m living with this whole look,” said another fan.

“You know what you doing….. you know how to keep the watching a talking,” said a follower.

Followers kept the compliments rolling.

“You. Did. NOT. Come. To. Play. At. All,” said a follower.

“BET wasn’t ready for this,” said another follower.

In addition to the photos, DreamDoll also shared a short video clip. It showed her walking in front of the photo backdrop, as she struck several poses for the paparazzi. She was seen with her black hat, as she crossed her right leg in front of her and placed her left hand on her hips.

Loading...

The video has been watched over 121,000 times so far.

And this isn’t to mention a new Instagram update that the rapper shared a couple of days ago. It showed DreamDoll wearing a strapless, black corset. This photo emphasized the rapper’s hourglass figure, as she also showed off her cleavage.

The rapper played with her lips with her right hand, while looking to her left.

This update received over 59,000 likes.