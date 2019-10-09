Matt Lauer Fires Back Against Accusations That He Raped NBC Staffer, Says She ‘Wasn’t Crying’

Matt Lauer lashed out at the former NBC staffer named Brooke Nevils who has publicly accused him of raping her in 2014. In a lengthy letter addressing the bombshell accusations, which he sent through his lawyer, Lauer said that the encounter was consensual and that Nevils “certainly did not cry” during their hotel room tryst.

According to The Daily Beast, Nevils spoke with Ronan Farrow for his new book, Catch and Kill. In the book, Nevil claims that she was anally raped in 2014 while the two were on assignment to cover the Sochi Olympics. She says that Lauer pushed her on the bed and asked if she wanted to have sex, but that’s where the account diverges. Nevils says that she was too intoxicated to consent, but Lauer says that their affair was a mutually-agreed-to encounter.

“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” Nevils apparently said. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”

The former Today host vehemently denied the account. He stated that he had stayed silent in order to protect his family, but the story required addressing. The former host says that he consulted with his family and decided to go ahead with addressing the situation.

“Today, nearly two years after I was fired by NBC, old stories are being recycled, titillating details are being added, and a dangerous and defamatory new allegation is being made,” Lauer stated his defense.

He went on to claim that the affair wasn’t an assault.

“In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault,” Lauer said. “It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”

Lauer continued, saying that the encounter is being reframed by Nevil in order to help sell Farrow’s book and that the description is “outrageous.”

Ronan Farrow's new book contains disturbing new details about an alleged rape by former "Today" show host Matt Lauer. Reps for Lauer have not yet responded to requests for comment. Here's my report from @NewDay earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/FpZPIbxtQx — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 9, 2019

Lauer claims that Nevils came to his hotel room late one night in Sochi, Russia when the two engaged in oral sex, vaginal sex, and anal sex. Each time, the act was consensual, he claims.

Loading...

He went on to say that Nevils falsified the account to make it seem as though she was abused, but “nothing could be further from the truth.”

He claims that there was nothing aggressive about the situation and that Nevils didn’t object to their hotel encounter.

“She seemed to know exactly what she wanted to do,” the former host claimed.

Lauer continued that the only thing that Nevils was concerned about was being seen leaving his hotel room. In the end, he says, his mistake was in having an affair, but at no time did he assault Nevils.