Bethenny Frankel Teases Upcoming TV Return On Twitter After Quitting ‘RHONY’

Bethenny Frankel is headed back to the small screen.

Bethenny Frankel’s fans may not be seeing her on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, but they will be seeing her soon.

Over a month after Frankel shocked fans by announcing that she would not be a part of the new episodes of the Bravo TV reality series, she took to her Twitter page and responded to a fan who expressed sadness over her exit.

“Still in total denial that you aren’t returning to [The Real Housewives of New York City]. You ARE that show,” the fan wrote.

“You’re too kind. I will be gracing your [television] soon,” Frankel replied.

Frankel confirmed she was not participating in Season 12 after previously starring on eight seasons of the hit show. As fans will recall, Frankel was a full-time cast member on the series’ first three seasons before temporarily leaving the show to pursue her spinoff series with now-ex-husband Jason Hoppy, Bethenny Ever After, and her short-lived talk show, Bethenny, which aired for just one season on FOX.

After pursuing a number of other endeavors, Frankel returned to The Real Housewives of New York City cast for Season 7 and continued to appear on the show in a full-time role through Season 11.

Following her August exit from the show, Frankel focused her attention on the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel’s former Real Housewives of New York City co-star and friend, Jill Zarin, recently spoke to Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM Radio Show, Jeff Lewis Live, via Page Six, about Frankel. She suggested that Frankel’s new deal with MGM Television and producer Mark Burnett was what ultimately led her to cut ties with Bravo TV.

“She certainly started a lot of new projects, she’s getting more into Hollywood,” Zarin explained. “She’s one person… How can she be in both places at the same time? If she really wants to do that on the West Coast, she can’t be in New York.”

Zarin went on to say that when it came to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel didn’t actually have real friendships with any of the women. Instead, she mingled with the ladies during filming because that was what she had been hired to do.

The Real Housewives of New York City will return to Bravo TV sometime early next year for Season 12, but a premiere date has not yet been set.