Cindy Prado Sizzles In See-Through Crop Top & Shorts While Vacationing In Ibiza

American model Cindy Prado has spent the last few days enjoying the weather in Ibiza. As The Inquisitr had reported, the beauty recently updated her Instagram account with a photo of her flaunting her curves in a thong bikini. On Wednesday, she updated her account with a post that showed her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a white bikini and a sheer white cover-up.

In the sexy double post, Cindy stood outside on the beach, seen in a hut with a thatched roof. She wore a white sheer top and pair of mini shorts. She also sported a white string bikini under the sheer number. The top featured long sleeves and a wide-open front, which tied just below her breasts. Cindy left the top open, spread wide enough to show off her cleavage. The shorts featured a high waist, drawing attention to Cindy’s hourglass shape.

Cindy wore a full face of makeup, an application that featured dark brows, a smoky eye, and a dark color on her lips. She wore her hair down in loose waves over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with an elaborate shell necklace, a bracelet, and hoop earrings.

The first photo captured Cindy teasing her fans as she lifted her shorts, a flirty expression on her face. In the second photo, Cindy struck a more serious pose while pouting for the camera. With light dancing on the water behind her, she looked to be in a tropical paradise.

Cindy’s followers loved the romantic vibe in the snaps.

“Dreamy,” wrote one admirer.

“You are a dream in white,” commented another follower.

“Actual angel,” a third fan remarked.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” gushed another fan.

The beauty recently visited France, sharing several photos from her trip in which she looked equally amazing. In September, she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes while visiting the Eiffel Tower.

Cindy seems to love to travel. In a recent post, she shared what it meant to her to be able to see the world.

Loading...

“I’ve learned more from traveling than I possibly could from anything else. It’s like an endless university. To see differences, ideas of living, and things we all have in common; gaining a richer and fuller understanding of the world and yourself. It’s the best sort of knowledge.”

Judging from her Instagram page, travel certainly seems to agree with her.

Fans wanting to keep up with Cindy can follow her Instagram account.