Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly Ready To Meet New People After Miley Cyrus Split

Miley Cyrus is moving on with her life after splitting with husband Liam Hemsworth, but the 29-year-old actor hasn’t been ready to start seeing new people – until now. According to a source close to Liam, while he hasn’t started dating yet, apparently he’s ready.

“He hasn’t been dating anyone,” the insider said. “But he’s open to meeting people.”

While Miley has been seen with two different people since ending her eight-month marriage two months ago – she’s been spotted with Cody Simpson and Kaitlynn Carter – Liam has been keeping a low profile.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Liam headed back to Australia to spend time with his family and recover from the split. Going forward, he is apparently going to focus on his career and lay off the dating life, at least for now.

But that doesn’t mean that he isn’t open to meeting someone. The actor is reportedly ready to meet a special someone that he can share his time with, even if it isn’t a focus.

Liam had a hard time of things initially, according to reports from people close to him, but now he is back to his happy self. He’s working out a lot and focused on his new project, a series called Doge and Miles, which requires the actor to participate in some physically grueling scenes.

“He’s back to being his best, and the Liam everyone knows and loves. He can’t put his focus on what Miley’s doing, as they’re no longer in a relationship or friendship. Liam has moved on, and though he wishes her the best, he hopes he can move on himself,” an insider revealed.

Liam and Miley dated on and off for 10 years before getting married in a private ceremony in Nashville last December. One insider said that the two decided to finally tie the knot after their Malibu house burned down during the devastating wildfires in the area during November 2018.

Miley decided to get the split out of her system by finding someone new right away. She was spotted kissing Kaitlynn and the two were apparently together until the end of September, after which the “Wrecking Ball” singer moved on to Cody Simpson.

Most recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Miley has been laid low with tonsilitis and was forced to check into the hospital for treatment.

“Trying to heal a quick as possible to make it to Gorillapalooza w/ [Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Bruno Mars] this weekend!” she said of her illness.