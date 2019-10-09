Ed Sheeran Visits Prince Harry At Home In Teaser Video For World Mental Health Day

In a new teaser video for what appears to be an epic meeting of England’s most recognized singer and the royal family’s most photographed member, Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry are teaming up for a visit of epic proportions to focus on World Mental Health Day.

In a clip posted to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Instagram account, Ed is seen ringing Harry’s doorbell, whose tune is the national anthem of the United Kingdom, “God Save The Queen.”

Ed, wearing his usual dark-rimmed glasses and a grey shirt is greeted by the Duke of Sussex at what is reportedly the home he shares with Meghan Markle, Frogmore Cottage, but that is yet to be confirmed. The prince is sporting his usual scruffy beard and mustache, wearing a blue polo shirt, and is heard saying to Sheeran, “hello mate” and inviting the singer and songwriter in. The tease came after, with a title card that revealed the full video will ve available tomorrow, October 10.

Entertainment Tonight revealed that Sheeran and the royals appear to be good friends, noting that in 2017 the singer was honored with an M.B.E. (Member of the Order of the British Empire) medal by Harry’s father Prince Charles. The “Shape of You” singer broke royal protocol by shaking Charles’ hand and grabbing him by the arm at the same time.

The news outlet also reported that Sheeran sat next to Prince Edward at the Cricket World Cup earlier this year.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Sheeran was taking a long break from music, almost two years. In August of this year, the singer and songwriter revealed on stage during his final tour stop in Ipswich, Suffolk, in England that he would be taking a long rest from music. He noted that the gig would be his last for 18 months after touring his album Divide for two years.

Loading...

As for Prince Harry, he will be traveling to Nottingham, England for World Mental Health Day. There he will meet members of two community initiatives in St Ann’s; EPIC Partners mentoring at Nottingham Academy, and Community Recording Studio. These two initiatives aim to improve opportunities for young people and support them from becoming involved in youth violence and crime according to the Nottingham Post.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently returned from their first tour of Africa as a family with their young son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. This was the first time the prince had returned to Africa since becoming a father.