Amy Duggar Reveals She Is Headed To The Hospital To Deliver Her Baby Boy By Cesarean Section

Amy Duggar is having her baby!

Amy Duggar is going to be a mom today! That was her message on her Instagram account on Wednesday morning on her way out the door to the hospital. However, she isn’t technically in labor. This is a scheduled C-section that she and her doctor decided on just to be safe.

Taking to her Instagram, the Duggar cousin sent out a long note to her followers to let them know what was going on. Duggar fans have been anxious to know when baby Daxton would finally make his way into the world. Instead of the natural progression of labor, she and her physician chose to go ahead with a cesarean. Amy mentioned that she was told there would be an 85 percent chance of having an emergency anyway, so the best course of action for her and the baby was to go this route. October 9 is also her official due date.

The first-time mom has been taking it easy ever since she started having early contractions about three weeks ago, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She was told to go home and take it easy until real labor kicks in. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet.

This decision has not been taken lightly, as Amy revealed. She said that she has never had any surgeries or hospital stays in her life, so she is a bit nervous about the whole thing. However, she has had some time to prepare herself for this possibility.

In the Instagram photo, Amy is seen standing with husband, and daddy-t0-be, Dillon King, in front of what appears to be the hospital. You can’t tell by looking at the snapshot that she is nervous at all. Her black outfit and purple sweater seem like the perfect option for her trip to the hospital. The next time they walk through the doors of their home, it will be with Daxton Ryan in their arms.

Amy did give a slight hint in a Tuesday Instagram post that showed her bulging baby bump up-close with a sticker attached to it that said, “Coming soon!” It sounds like she already had the C-section scheduled, so she certainly wasn’t kidding about that.

The former reality star certainly doesn’t mind clapping back to those who choose to bring negative comments to her feed, as she has previously been known to do. However, the messages coming in from Duggar fans since she first posted her latest snap has been full of excitement for her and Dillon.

You can bet that Amy’s extended family will be there to support her and to meet the newest member of their family. Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard may just be the first ones to meet baby Dax.

You can follow Amy Duggar on Instagram to see the first photos of her new bundle of joy.