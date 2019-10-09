‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Exposes Chest In Mesh Bra, Setting Instagram On Fire

Nata Lee has set Instagram on fire. The “World’s Sexiest DJ” seems to have a knack for doing just that: Nata Lee recently rocked a G-string and a completely see-through shirt on the platform. The Russian’s love of all things sheer is back, with a fresh social media update landing on the star’s account just today. Nata Lee doesn’t have the world’s biggest Instagram following, but this girl can rack up the likes in lighting speed – she definitely did today.

Nata Lee’s photo today showed her rocking a bra that seems to be a favorite – Nata Lee has already donned it on her social media, although the blonde does always seem to come up with new ways to pair her lingerie. For today, it seemed that Nata Lee was in the mood to rock Daisy Dukes, with fans seeing that they were undone.

The snap showed Nata Lee in her bedroom. The star was looking sensual and sexy as she posed on the floor, with her positioning showing a pair of toned and tan legs catching natural sunlight. Nata Lee was exposing a fair amount of herself, though, with the mesh-netted bra fully showcasing her assets. The finish is a classy one with this star, though, with the quality of the photography likewise always being impeccable.

Nata Lee posed for her sexy photo with one hand above her head, plus a deep and piercing stare.

Fans are losing their minds. Nata Lee’s photo managed to rack up over 43,000 likes in under 30 minutes, with comments coming in quickly.

“Yo I’m trying to work” seemed to see one fan jokingly state that they were distracted.

“Gorgeous,” another wrote.

“You’re unbelievable you know?” was a comment appearing to toy with Nata Lee.

Plenty more comments came in telling Nata Lee that she’d nailed her update, with fans appearing to be completely blown away. Replies also came in emoji form, with fire, heart, and alien emoji proving popular.

Nata Lee updated her account from Paris, France today. The Russian seems to have left her native country for Western Europe, although her Instagram showcases plenty of travels. Nata Lee also seems to have a professional photographer on-tap as she voyages, with snaps from her travels to Thailand appearing to have the same stunning and glossy finish that today’s image afforded.

As to how much information Nata Lee shares about herself, it’s kept to a minimum, but the star’s fans don’t seem to mind. Fans wishing to see more of Nata Lee should follow her Instagram.