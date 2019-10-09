Brooke Nevils: Who Is The NBC Producer Who Accused Matt Lauer Of Rape?

The former news producer started out as a page and worked closely with Meredith Vieira before she crossed paths with Lauer.

Brooke Nevils is the woman who has made shocking allegations against former Today show anchor Matt Lauer. Nevils is a former NBC producer with several other producing credits to her name.

Nearly two years after Lauer was fired from his post at NBC News, Nevils’ account of what allegedly occurred between them at the Sochi Olympics is being detailed in Ronan Farrow’s bombshell book, Catch and Kill.

In the book, Nevils, now 35, alleges she was raped by Lauer in his hotel room in Sochi after a night of drinking. She also admitted to continuing an affair with him when they returned to New York City, out of fear that he could potentially ruin her career. Lauer has maintained that all of his sexual encounters with Nevils were consensual.

Nevils Previously Worked at NBC & Was Meredith Vieira’s Personal Assistant



According to her alma mater John Hopkins University’s Arts & Sciences magazine, Nevils started her career at NBC as a page, where she was tasked with greeting guests and getting them to the set ahead of their interviews.

In February 2009, Nevils took a 10-month post as personal assistant to Today Show host Meredith Vieira. But it was more than just grabbing coffee and running errands for the NBC star. Nevils gathered research for Vieira and helped her prepare for interviews, which proved to be a great mentoring experience.

By 2010, Nevils worked her way up to an associate researcher who produced segments for the weekend edition of The Today Show. The up-and-coming NBC producer worked 60 hours a week as she pitched stories, booked guests, and built three-minute segments to run on the weekend morning show.

Nevils eventually went to work for Brian Williams on NBC Nightly News as a producer.

She Has Several Other Credits To Her Name



In 2014, Nevils worked as a producer on A Leap Of Faith: A Meredith Vieira Special, where she was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Feature Story in a News Magazine.

Nevils’ IMDB bio also lists production credits on Royal Wedding Watch, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Rock Center with Brian Williams, Harry Potter: The Making of Diagon Alley, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, the TV game show that Vieria hosted for years.

Nevils was also a field producer from 2017-18 on the TV documentary Headliners, in episodes that profiled George Clooney, Michael Cohen, and Kim Jong Un.

She Is Also A Writer



Nevils was a contributor to her school newspaper, The Johns Hopkins News-Letter, when she was a college student in 2006. While in college, Nevils wrote articles titled “Dating Do’s and Dont’s” and “Dating Faux Pas Abounds at Hopkins,” as well as articles about her professors.

She continued with her writing post-college. While working as a producer at NBC, Nevils occasionally contributed to Woman’s Day magazine. Her articles featured money-saving tips, travel ideas, and even pointers on how to take the perfect pet portrait. Nevils last wrote for Woman’s Day in 2016 where she gave tips on how to save big money with coupons.

She Currently Lives In Illinois



In Catch and Kill, Farrow detailed Nevils’ torturous work life at NBC after Lauer’s fall from grace. While she claims she was never looking for money by coming forward with her story, in 2018, Nevils took a medical leave, and was ultimately paid “seven figures” upon her exit from NBC.

Nevils’ current job status is unclear. Page six notes the former NBC producer now lives far away from New York City, in Gurnee, Illinois.

Nevils is on social media, but her Instagram account is private. In her bio, she writes that she is a “journalist, producer, writer, editor.” She can also be found on Twitter.