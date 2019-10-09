WWE News: Carmella Opens Up About Alleged Affair With ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Announcer

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE superstar Carmella and Friday Night SmackDown commentator Corey Graves have been rumored to be dating for quite some time.

The rumors began when news broke of Graves’ divorce from his wife earlier this year. His soon-to-be-ex-wife even accused the announcer of cheating on her with Carmella while they were together, but according to Carmella, the pair didn’t get together until Graves and his ex were separated.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion also confirmed that she and Graves were dating on the latest episode of Total Divas, while also sharing some details about their relationship.

“I have a confession. I just wanted to tell you about him. Corey Graves! So, he’s in the process of getting divorced. Him and his wife, or whatever you wanna call her, have been separated for a while. He moved out, they don’t live together, none of that. I even had anxiety, the thought of even entertaining the idea of dating him.Then I was like, do I walk away from this new thing that could be really good, just because people are gonna judge me, and I’m trying not to think like that.”

On the episode, Carmella also revealed that the rumors of her and Graves having an affair caused her to receive death threats on social media, which made the early stages of their romance quite difficult to cope with at times.

Prior to dating Graves, Carmella was in a relationship with former WWE star Big Cass. However, as noted by Popculture, they broke up after his knee injury and general negativity put a strain on their relationship.

In addition to his negative mental state, Carmella also believed that Big Cass had no interest in marrying her, which also led to her decision to end their romance. Since then, her ex has parted ways with WWE and his personal issues have been well documented.

This has been a big year for romances within the company. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged, while Charlotte and Andrade are enjoying a relationship of their own. If Graves and Carmella go the distance, they’ll be one of several power couples in WWE.

WWE also has a tendency to keep real-life couples on the same show, so chances are Carmella will remain a Firday Night SmackDown superstar after the upcoming draft, even though she’s appeared on Monday Night Raw quite often this year.