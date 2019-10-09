‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind To Her Cast Members Amid Season 10

Sutton Stracke is always going to speak her mind.

Sutton Stracke isn’t afraid to say how she feels and that may spell drama for her co-stars during the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an October 9 interview with Hollywood Life, Stracke said that when it comes to her opinions, she’s definitely not afraid to speak her mind. That said, according to one of the show’s newest stars, she’s not going to be out for blood when it comes to taking on her fellow cast members.

After telling the outlet that she will most definitely stand up for herself if need be, she added that she will do her best to be mindful of the feelings of others and try not to be mean to anyone. As for whether or not she was forced to speak up for herself during the first few months of filming, Stracke confirmed she had done so “a little bit.” However, when it comes to her initial moments with the other women of the show, including her fellow newbie Garcelle Beauvais, Stracke said she’s been having fun getting to know her co-stars.

Stracke also said that when it came to the actual filming of the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was having to take cues from the returning members of the cast.

“They’re seasoned professionals. They know what to do and they know where to face and all of that, and I’m just, you know, kind of lost in the mix of it all,” she explained. “You know, I’m not an actress. I’m not in the Hollywood world at all. So this is, this is real, and I can’t be anything but real.”

As for what fans can expect to see from Stracke when the show premieres, the boutique owner said she hopes to bring “fun and excitement and freshness” to the new episodes.

As The Inquisitr reported at the end of last month, Stracke recently opened her own store in West Hollywood, California. During the star-studded opening, she was joined by a number of ladies from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including her longtime friend Lisa Rinna and their co-stars Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Beauvais.

During the event, the women posed with one another on the red carpet as Stracke posed for solo shots.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime early next year.