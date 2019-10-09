Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate Ana Cheri Flaunts Major Cleavage & Makeup Skills In Latest Instagram Post

The model looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

Ana Cheri knows how to spice up a Wednesday. The stunner took to Instagram to show off her fall-inspired makeup look. Ana posed with her hand on her temple, gazing into the camera. The model’s flawless makeup included warm-toned eyeshadow, a fierce cat eye, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and a glossy brown lip. She styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, making her look like an autumnal goddess.

In the close-up shot, Ana put her ample cleavage on full display in what appeared to be either a white tube top or towel.

The former Playmate paid homage to her former employer by wearing a bejeweled Playboy bunny necklace. Ana also wore her gorgeous engagement ring and wedding band.

In the caption, the fitness model stated she was pleased with how her makeup turned out. She went on to say that she will be posting beauty tutorials on her YouTube account. She also listed all the products she used for the glamorous look.

Fans were quick to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“So beautiful babe,” wrote a follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Most beautiful girl I have ever seen,” gushed another admirer.

“So hot baby,” praised a different commenter.

“You look absolutely stunning and so different,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 30,000 likes.

Ana has made a name for herself by showing off her amazing assets. She regularly uploads provocative photos on her Instagram account for her 12.3 million followers to enjoy. Yesterday, the bombshell got into the Halloween spirit and posted a sizzling snap of herself and her friend, Shayna Holt on Instagram. In the photo, the friends wore revealing bunny costumes, that consisted of lacy lingerie and masks. The women faced away from the camera, flaunting their perky derrieres.

Again, the costume appeared to be in tribute to Playboy magazine. As fans are well aware, the stunner has a history with the publication.

Loading...

Ana previously told Playboy magazine how honored she felt when she was named October 2015 Playmate.

“I grew up thinking the women in Playboy were so beautiful,” explained the model. “I wanted to be them, and I’m a go-getter. This is me reminding the world that women’s bodies are beautiful. Appreciate them, love them and respect them.”

To keep up with Ana, be sure to follow her Instagram account.