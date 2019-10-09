‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Ditches Her Bikini For Braless Unbuttoned Look On Instagram

Kindly Myers isn’t about to let anyone take her professional smokeshow title away from her, and she continues to bring her A-game with each and every post that she share for her over 1.7 millions followers on Instagram. Wednesday was no different for the model, who ditched her bikini for an even racier look.

Although she wasn’t wearing her usual two-piece, Kindly didn’t disappoint with her latest Instagram update, where she is seen wearing nothing but a nude-colored blouse that she left unbuttoned in order to flaunt her massive cleavage.

Kindly’s photo got pulses racing for sure as she served up a seriously sexy look for the camera. Myers left the top open in order to showcases all of her curves, which included her flat tummy, toned abs, and voluptuous hips.

The United States Army veteran stood in front of a pale green wall as she tilted her head to the side for the stunning snapshot. Kindly’s long, blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Myers rocked a full face of natural-looking makeup for the pic, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a glossy light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look, which she accessorized with a dainty chain around her neck.

Of course, Kindly’s fans couldn’t stay quiet about the racy photo, and flocked to the comment section of the post — which earned over 2,000 likes and almost 70 comments in the first 10 minutes after it was posted.

“Gorgeous,” one of Kindly’s loyal fans wrote.

“Hot,” another comment read.

“How beautiful you are,” one adoring social media user stated.

“I’m burning up,” another admirer gushed.

Back in 2015, Kindly opened up to Kandy Today when she answered a series of cheeky questions about herself. In the sit-down, Myers revealed things about herself such as she possess the odd talent to blow fire.

She also claims that she prefers the beach to the mountains, but that she loves living in Nashville, and that she’s a Ford truck kind of girl.

Loading...

She also told fans that one of her favorite ensembles to wear (besides her bikini) is jeans and cowboy boots, and that she has a celebrity crush on actor Channing Tatum.

Finally, she claims that the best thing about southern girls are their “charm,” so lookout for Kindly if you ever meet her on the street.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with bikini queen Kindly Myers by following the Playboy model on her social media accounts.