Aussie ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Strips Down To Nude Lingerie While Snacking On An Apple

Natalie Roser’s most recent photo is one of her hottest yet.

The Australian-born beauty can be counted among the top models in the industry as she has posed for some of the biggest spreads on the planet, including Maxim. Roser also happens to be pretty popular on social media, boasting a following of over 1.1 million on Instagram alone. With each and every NSFW shot that the model shares, her star continues to rise and it’s safe to say that fans just cannot get enough of her.

In the most recent snapshot that was shared on her page, Natalie leaves little to be desired in one of the sexiest outfits to date. In the image, the model poses on top of a bathroom vanity while clad in a matching nude colored bra and panties. She pops out her booty toward the camera in the image, showing off her taut tummy and signature legs and booty. The model wears her long, blond locks down and at her back while also donning a gorgeous face of subtle makeup.

In one hand, Roser holds an apple with a bite taken out of it and the other hand is placed on her lap. Next to her sits one of her pals who is also clad in a set of barely-there bra and panties. The model wears her short, dark locks down and curly as she playfully puts a peach in her mouth. The photo has only been live on Natalie’s page for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans already.

So far, the post has racked up over 2,000 likes and 30-plus comments. Some fans commented on the shot to gush over the model’s amazing body while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they’re big fans.

“Hello you are so beautiful girls,” one follower gushed.

“Sweet morning to us all,” another Instagram user raved.

“Beautiful Natalie!,” one more chimed in with a purple heart emoji attached to the end.

Loading...

And when she isn’t busy posing in lingerie, chances are that Natalie is posing in a bikini. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty put her amazing figure on full display in a beachside shot as she rocked a tiny red bikini that showed off plenty of skin. On top, the supermodel put on a busty display for fans, nearly popping out of the garment. The bottoms also left little to the imagination as Roser had her taut tummy and toned legs on display.

That post racked up over 24,000 likes.