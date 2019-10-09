Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Addresses Rumors She Killed Her Dog In Sobbing Instagram Video

Sophia Abraham is tugging at heartstrings. The 10-year-old daughter of former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham took to Instagram recently with a video that seemed out to dispel myths. Sophia didn’t open the video in tears, but it wasn’t long before this child was sobbing.

The video showed Sophia filmed in a white outfit as she spoke to her followers. Sophia was addressing the rumor that her deceased dog, Blue, had been killed by her, saying that it was false. Sophia opened up by saying that she was going to address the “number one rumor” about her, with the rest of the video being about Blue. Sophia flat-out denied the accusations that she’d killed her pet, although the video seemed to be touching viewers by virtue of Sophia herself bursting into tears — she couldn’t believe people would accuse her of doing such a terrible thing.

“For my feelings…that actually hurts me…to think that people would actually think that I killed my own dog.”

Sophia also took the time to state how long Blue had been a companion to her.

“So Blue, he was my best friend for about 4 or 5 years and, uh, so, it just hurts me that people actually think that I would harm my own dog.”

Fan comments quickly poured in. While the early responses seemed to see trolls slamming Sophia and extending hate towards mom Farrah, it did appear that a little time permitted positive responses to be upvoted. Fans seemed to agree that Sophia is bullied on social media overall, although a few popular comments did see users worried that Sophia is being pushed into doing certain things by Farrah. Nonetheless, the support was there, with hearts seeming to bleed for Sophia.

“Awww Sophia you’re a beautiful, smart and amazing little woman. Block all they HATERS!” one fan wrote.

“Don’t let these haters get you love you are amazing and momma is too keep up the awesome work and remember you are the best” a second comment read.

“Poor baby girl,” a third fan wrote with cry-face emoji.

Sophia’s social media activity often proves controversial. Farrah found herself slammed this summer for allowing her daughter to wear black latex pants at New York Fashion Week, although the 28-year-old is used to negative feedback about how she raises her daughter.

This isn’t the first time a pet from the MTV franchise has made headlines this year. This summer, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans fronted media outlets alongside her husband David Eason when he was accused of shooting and killing their family dog, Nugget. The alleged incident led to Jenelle no longer being featured on the show.