Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie React To ‘Shocking & Appalling’ Matt Lauer Rape Allegations

The 'TODAY' anchors bluntly discussed the allegations against their former co-anchor on a broadcast of their morning show on Wednesday.

Nearly two years after he was ousted from the popular NBC morning television program, former TODAY show host Matt Lauer is being accused of rape, and his former TODAY co-anchors, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, are not holding back words.

Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, the latest allegations come in an upcoming book, Catch and Kill, about the Me Too moment authored by former NBC News journalist Ronan Farrow. According to the book, the allegations detailed in the book are the ones that would eventually get Lauer terminated following his two-decade tenure at TODAY. The woman, former NBC producer Brooke Nevils, alleges that she visited the TODAY host in his hotel room at during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia in 2014 following drinks they shared alongside former TODAY co-host Meredith Viera.

Nevils said she went to Lauer’s room after he had taken her press credentials, and then visited again when he invited her back. Lauer then reportedly forced her to engage in anal intercourse despite repeated objections from Nevils. It would not be the last time the two had sexual relations, with Nevils describing the arrangement between the two as a “transaction” rather than a relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, NBC News on Wednesday released a statement in which they pointed back to their 2017 firing of Lauer in a statement that called their former anchor’s actions “appalling, horrific, and reprehensible.”

And just as they did in 2017 when it was announced that Lauer had been fired amid allegations against him, TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb seemed to get a little emotional in discussing the allegations.

“You know, this is shocking and appalling and I honestly don’t even know what to say about it,” Guthrie said after telling viewers that she believed they owed it to them to discuss the allegations against Lauer. “I want to say that we know it wasn’t easy for our colleague, Brooke, to come forward then and not easy now. And we support her and any women who come forward with claims, and it’s just very painful for all of us at NBC and who are at the TODAY show and you know it’s very very very difficult.”

Guthrie sat in the anchor seat next to Lauer for five years as one of the show’s leading hosts, appearing nearly every day alongside the disgraced morning anchor from 7-9 a.m. Guthrie replaced former TODAY anchor Ann Curry in 2012 after rumors circulated that Lauer did not get along with the longtime TODAY personality and had urged network executives to replace her after less than a year in the show’s main role.

Kotb, who has hosted the fourth hour of TODAY, previously alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and currently alongside Jenna Bush Hager, since 2007, was promoted to main co-anchor alongside Guthrie in 2017 following Lauer’s sudden exit from the morning show. About the allegations Wednesday, Kotb remarked that it was hard to hear the claims after knowing Lauer for more than a decade.

“You know someone – you know them – you feel like you know them inside and out, and then all of a sudden a door opens up and it’s a part of them you didn’t know. And we don’t know all the facts of this, but they are not allegations of an affair, they are allegations of a crime, and I think that’s shocking to all of us here who sat with Matt for many many years.”

Lauer has denied the allegations against him and said in a statement that his relationship with Nevils was consensual.