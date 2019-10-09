Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Shows Off Cleavage In Tight White Mini Dress, Fans Are Loving It

Devin Brugman, a blogger best known for her love of bikinis has been switching things up of late on her Instagram page. She often gives the impression that she lives in swimwear but on Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself rocking a tight low-cut white mini dress and stylish knee-high brown suede boots. The brunette beauty wore her hair to one side and down past her shoulders and chose a smokey eye for her makeup look with what looks like pink lip gloss. She paired her outfit with a tiny black purse and simple gold bracelets and earrings.

Although she’s dressed more modestly than she normally is on Instagram, fans still took the time to compliment her beauty.

“Beautiful lady,” one fan wrote.

“Very beautiful miss Brugman!! XOXOXO” another follower commented.

“You’re the dream!” a third fan gushed.

“Future wife,” a presumptuous admirer raved.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Devin has been sharing photos from some time spent at the Mumm Napa winery in Napa Valley, California, at what looks like a promotional outing for fashion brand Revolve and their #RevolveAroundTheWorld campaign.

In a previous Instagram shot, she’s wearing a green mini dress with a plunging V neckline with what appears to be the same pair of boots at an elegant dinner table. But her dinner companion, an adorable bulldog named Chi Chi steals all the attention.

A previous photo also reveals that she’s in Napa with her friend and frequent collaborator, Australian bombshell Natasha Oakley. In the snap, they’re wearing dresses that are the same color but Devin went for a spaghetti strap option that highlighted her cleavage. Natasha’s dress is form-fitting with sleeves that end at her elbow.

Natasha and Devin are the co-creators of the Bikini A Day Instagram page/blog and swimsuit brand Monday Swimwear. In an interview with Esquire, the shared how they started their first project together and how Bikini A Day became a lifestyle brand.

“Basically, we got all of our bikinis we both owned, which was probably about 30 each, and we went down to the beach and shot them all, and then we would upload them one every day,” she said. “Within two months of us being so consistent—and the quality of our content was pretty high compared to what people were posting at the time—people in the swimwear industry started to take notice.”

Their website came later which is when they started blogging and growing a business that appealed to people who also enjoyed the “bikini a day” lifestyle.

Devin and Natasha started Monday Swimwear in 2017, as an extension of the brand they’d built with their blog.