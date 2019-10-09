‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Thanks Her Husband For ‘Testing’ Her

Maci Bookout and her husband, Tayloe McKinney, celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her with her husband as well as a caption to commemorate the day.

In the photo, Maci and Taylor are outside posing for the photo. Maci is wearing a blue shirt along with black shorts and she has her signature red hair tied back in a ponytail. Taylor looks comfy in a button down shirt paired with shorts and a red ball cap.

“We turned 3 today! Happy Anniversary to this guy, thanks for testing me further than our kids ever could and for trying harder to keep me in line than anyone ever would.”

Plenty of fans chimed in in the comments section of the photo and wished the couple a happy anniversary. However, it wasn’t just fans who were chiming in and wishing the couple well, but also some of Maci’s Teen Mom OG cast mates.

“Happy anniversary you two!” Catelynn Lowell wrote in the comments section.

Cheyenne Floyd also wished the couple well and wrote, “Happy Anniversary” and added a heart emoji to her comment.

The photo racked up over 400,000 likes on Instagram since it was posted on Tuesday.

Maci Bookout was first introduced to fans on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Bentley. The relationship between Maci and Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, did not work out and the two eventually moved on. Their story continued to be told on Teen Mom OG where Maci has been sharing her story for a decade.

Since sharing her story, fans have followed Maci’s ups and downs which have included meeting and marrying Taylor McKinney. The couple have also had two children together, a son named Maverick and a daughter named Jayde.

Although Maci shares her life on reality television, she is relatively quiet on social media. Every so often, though, she updates fans with new pictures of herself or her family. Prior to her anniversary post, one of her most recent Instagram photos showed Maci golfing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci showed off her golfing skills in an Instagram post last month.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing on MTV, but fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.