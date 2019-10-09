NBC News Issues Statement On Shocking Matt Lauer Rape Allegations Detailed In Bombshell Book

The former 'Today' show host has been accused of rape in Ronan Farrow's shocking book, 'Catch and Kill.'

Matt Lauer has been accused of rape by one of his former colleagues. The alleged incident occurred in 2014.

Nearly two years after allegations about his alleged sexual misconduct while working as a morning news anchor on the Today show first surfaced, graphic details about Lauer’s alleged behavior have surfaced in Ronan Farrow’s new bombshell book, Catch and Kill.

In a statement posted by Page Six, NBC News blasted Lauer’s behavior as “reprehensible” and noted that the once-beloved morning news anchor was immediately fired when allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in 2017.

“Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.”

Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie also reacted to the new allegations against Lauer.

Brooke Nevils, who was an assistant to Meredith Vieira at the time, told Farrow that Lauer anally raped her after she went to his hotel room while in Sochi for NBC’s Olympics coverage.

The horrific incident detailed in the book was posted by Variety. In the book, Nevils claims she went to Lauer’s hotel room after drinking six shots of vodka but did not expect it to turn into a sexual encounter. Farrow writes that the Nevils “had no reason to suspect Lauer would be anything but friendly based on prior experience.”

In the graphic account, Farrow writes that Nevils repeatedly told Lauer “no” when he asked her if she liked anal sex. In the book, Nevils alleges that Lauer ignored her response and “just did it” anyway.

Nevils admitted that back in New York City, she engaged in more sexual encounters with Lauer because she feared he had control over her career. Farrow also writes that Nevil told colleagues and superiors at NBC about the rape, but it was Vieira who finally convinced her to go to the network’s human resources department.

In a response provided to Variety by Lauer’s lawyer, the fallen Today star denied the rape allegations and claimed his encounters with Nevil were “consensual.”

“In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault. It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”

Lauer, who was married to Anette Roque at the time, admitted that he had an extramarital affair with Brooke Nevils in 2014, and he acknowledged that he did indeed come to his hotel room in Sochi. Lauer claimed that “each sex act was mutual and completely consensual.”

The shocking allegations against Lauer come days after he popped up on social media singing and dancing with his daughter, Romy, on the video-sharing site TikTok. While Roque divorced him following his firing from NBC, Lauer had seemed to be in a better place with his ex-wife and kids in recent months.

“Annette and the kids virtually went into hiding to heal from the scandal and divorce. They’ve come out on the other side,” a source recently told In Touch Weekly.