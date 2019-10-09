‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wows In Tight Versace Vest & High Heels, Flaunting Killer Post-Baby Body

Porsha Williams has put that killer post-baby body on display. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star welcomed her daughter Pilar Jhena earlier this year, with fans appearing to love that this baby was quickly set up with her own Instagram account. Porsha has already dropped jaws in a plunging black swimsuit showing off her postpartum curves, although the star’s most recent social media update saw her channeling her love of designer brands.

Porsha’s photos ticked boxes for Versace glam, couples goals, plus a reminder that her curves are some of the best around.

Last night’s Instagram update from Porsha came as a double one. Both showed the 38-year-old in what is likely Pilar’s bedroom, with Porsha and fiancé Dennis McKinnley seen near a crib. Dennis had his back to the camera in both photos, with him seen rocking a black Versace robe with the Italian brand’s emblem written on the back. Porsha, meanwhile, was facing the camera and flaunting her incredible curves in a sexy black ensemble – also from Versace.

Porsha was looking sensational. The mother of one was seen in a skintight and thin-strapped Versace vest in black, with a tight pair of leggings also doing wonders for her fit and curvy silhouette. A pair of high heels elongated the star’s long legs, with fans likely agreeing that Porsha looked sensational from head to toe.

Porsha has opened up about her post-baby body. Earlier this year, the star took to social media to talk about her shape, stating that going crazy over shedding the pounds just wasn’t her deal. As People reports, Porsha told her followers her mindset.

“Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to losing my baby weight! I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size,” the star wrote.

“I still don’t think I’m ready to start working out so I’ll probably wait another month to get in gym so for now it’s just portion control and good food choices,” Porsha added.

The messages written weren’t just about Porsha herself, with the star also taking the time to reach out to other new mothers.

“To all the new mommies out there love your new body no matter what stage you are in because you are a warrior and have accomplished a true miracle by creating new life!!” Porsha wrote as she encouraged new moms to embrace their shape.

Fans would likely agree that Porsha's motherhood seems to suit her perfectly.