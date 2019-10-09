Kamala Harris Latest Democratic 2020 Candidate Targeted By Jacob Wohl & Jack Burkman With Affair Allegations

Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is the latest candidate being targeted by right-wing provocateurs Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman. Just a matter of days ago, Wohl and Burkman held a “press conference” where they made allegations about Elizabeth Warren supposedly having a torrid affair with a young Marine veteran. Now, they are alleging that Harris has been having a fling with a personal trainer.

Tuesday evening, Burkman shared these latest allegations via his Twitter page. He wanted to alert the media that he would be exposing Harris’ supposed affair with a former personal trainer. Burkman will be joined by Wohl and he insists that the details they are ready to reveal will shock the nation.

As is typically the case with these Wohl and Burkman media events, it appears that this is slated to take place in front of Jack’s home in Arlington, Virginia. He says that the personal trainer will be there, and in subsequent tweets, he insisted that the personal trainer has already taken a lie detector test and is not being paid by them.

Burkman also said via Twitter that there are at least a dozen photos that show his client working with Harris over a number of years. Of course, photos showing Harris working with this trainer may prove the two knew one another, but those types of photos on their own don’t prove anything about an affair.

MEDIA ALERT: Project 1599 will be joined by a confirmed former Kamala Harris personal trainer turned extramarital sex partner The nature of his interactions with Senator Harris will shock the nation 1599 • 2:30 PM EST Wednesday October 9th pic.twitter.com/gfXa09D8fM — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 8, 2019

Throughout Tuesday evening, Burkman added additional tweets about the bombshells he says he’s ready to drop. He said he has proof of sexual relations between Harris and this former personal trainer and he noted they will have heavy security and no tolerance for protestors.

In another somewhat interesting post, Burkman shared that they will again have Dunkin’ Donuts there for attendees. However, he pleaded that the “morbidly obese” attendees they often attract ensure they only eat one or two donuts.

We will have @DunkinDonuts at tomorrow’s 2:30 PM Press Conference We know that many morbidly obese people regularly attend We would ask that you only take one or two donuts per person Many thanks #1599 — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 9, 2019

As The Inquisitr detailed last week, Wohl and Burkman joined forces to stir up rumors claiming that Warren had been involved in a raunchy fling with a Marine veteran.

Wohl and Burkman held the event in Virginia as a man named Kelvin Whelly read a statement filled with explicit claims of his adventures with Warren. Video from the event showed that Whelly had a hard time reading his supposed statement without laughing.

As The Daily Beast detailed, Whelly’s claims about his service record did not stand up to scrutiny. Warren didn’t engage in any direct commentary on this, although The Inquisitr noted that Warren did troll the trio of men via social media by referencing her college days as a “cougar” at the University of Houston.

Wohl and Burkman have previously made allegations of a sexual nature against Pete Buttigieg and Robert Mueller and they have made allegations of fraud against Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar. Much like what happened with Warren last week, their claims tend to apart under scrutiny and seem to rarely be taken very seriously by anybody outside their circle of supporters.

It seems quite likely that Wednesday afternoon’s event regarding Kamala Harris will follow this same pattern. Details about the supposed affair will be available as Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman hold their event in Virginia and it probably will not take long for others to do some fact-checking on the allegations.