Mary J. Blige, 48, Shows Off Toned Body For ‘Self’ Magazine

R&B legend Mary J. Blige has graced the cover of Self Magazine and looks absolutely incredible.

The “No More Drama” hitmaker shared the cover and the photoshoot inside to her Instagram, and what a spread it is.

For the cover shot, Blige is posing in sunglasses while wearing a black-and-white netted sports crop top with white hot pants of the same material. She has on sunglasses with huge hoop earrings while showing off her rose tattoo on her thigh. Her toned body is on full display as she fiercely places one hand to her hand and the other on her leg. Mary is sporting blond wavy hair and has never looked better.

Other shots for the issue consist of her in a snake print garment while wearing a low-cut vest top and more sportswear looks which compliment her beautiful shape.

There are also some up-close beauty shots in black-and-white included which highlight how much of a natural stunner the “Real Love” songstress is.

Mary thanked Self for allowing her to be on their latest cover and giving her the opportunity to share herself with her fans again.

In the space of 20 hours, the posts racked up more than 126,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“You slayed these photos Queen‼️ That bawdy is SNATCHED‼️” one user wrote.

“Mary you look super amazing in those photos. Stay blessed and continue to let your light shine forth,” another shared.

“Yessss Mary give it to ’em!” a third mentioned adding multiple eye-heart and flame emoji.

“Come through Mary!!!!” a fourth fan remarked.

“You look absolutely stunning!! love u for life queen,” a fifth follower commented.

Last month, Blige was photographed in an animal-print swimsuit which had her fans in awe of her. The Inquisitr reported the look as well as social media’s reaction.

To date, Mary has released 13 studio albums — What’s The 411?, My Life, Share My World, Mary, No More Drama, Love & Life, The Breakthrough, Growing Pains, Stronger with Each Tear, My Life II… The Journey Continues (Act 1), A Mary Christmas, The London Sessions, and Strength of a Woman. Her last release was two years ago in 2017.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.9 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Family Affair.” Other songs in the top five include “Real Love,” “Be Without You,” “As” with George Michael, and “Know.”

To stay up to date with Mary J. Blige, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 4.1 million followers.