Abby Dowse Gets Soaking Wet In The Tiniest Yellow Neon Bikini In Sexy, New Bathroom Selfie

Abby Dowse is having the time of her life in Bali and she has the photos to prove it.

Over the past few days, the blond bombshell has been putting on a sexy display for fans in a wide-variety of NSFW swimwear that accentuates her killer figure. Dowse is wildly popular on Instagram thanks to all of the sexy and stunning photos that she shares with fans. She possesses a following of over 1 million, a figure that climbs each and every week.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Abby gives everyone another sneak peak at her gorgeous getaway to Bali. In the new bathroom selfie, the model tags herself at Villa Mimi Bali. She strikes a sexy pose while snapping a selfie in the mirror of her villa and there’s a bathtub and several trees just at her back.

While leaning one hand on the counter and holding her phone in the other, Abby shows off her world-famous figure in a neon yellow bikini that barely even covers her chest. The bottoms of the ensemble are just as sexy as the top as they feature floss-like sides that show off her fit legs. Dowse appears to have just taken a dip in the pool as her long locks are slicked back and soaking wet. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo, covering the majority of her face with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Abby completes her look with a dainty gold necklace and matching hoop earrings.

The post has only been live on her page for an hour but it’s earning the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 5,000 likes and well over 100 comments. While some fans commented on the post to let the model know that they’re jealous of her amazing trip, countless others raved over her amazing figure.

“Yass babe, this bikini is made for you,” one fan commented with a series of flame emoji.

“My god, just smoking every picture. Heart stopping!” another Instagrammer raved.

“You look amazing,” one more fan wrote with a series of flame emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Abby left almost nothing to the imagination in a netted bodysuit as she went completely naked underneath. In the photo, the stunner snapped a selfie in the mirror in her bedroom. Fans could also see Abby’s backside as her entire derriere was on display. She completed the look with a pair of high and shiny heeled boots.