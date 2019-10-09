Gwen Stefani Spills Relationship With Blake Shelton Is ‘One Of The Greatest Gifts’

The Voice coach Gwen Stefani revealed in a new interview with Shape Magazine that her relationship with fellow Voice star Blake Shelton is “one of the greatest gifts” and considers their union “healing.”

The former No Doubt singer opened up about the couple’s relationship ever since the two met and fell for one another in 2015 when Stefani appeared on the reality competition singing series as a coach. The couple was united after their respective relationships ended, Shelton was married to country superstar Miranda Lambert and Stefani was wed to Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons.

“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing, you know, trying to build my life again,” Stefani said to Shape Magazine. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

The singer, who was born and raised in California, also enjoys the perks of dating a down-home country boy at heart, Shelton has a ranch in Oklahoma where she, the country superstar, and her sons have enjoyed many good times together.

“I’m an unusual product of an ordinary California family,” explained Stefani. “My parents met in high school, my mom never worked, and we went to church on Sundays. Now I get to travel the world. And spending time in the middle of America [on Blake’s ranch] — that’s something I didn’t expect. The way we live at the ranch is really simple. There are watermelons that Blake planted and all my wildflowers. It’s a nice contrast to L.A., although I do keep 20 chickens in the backyard here at home too.”

Stefani is clearly enjoying this new phase of her life. She came to the pop music forefront as the singer of the ska band No Doubt in the 1990s in her early 20s. She fell hard for musician Gavin Rossdale in 1995 when No Doubt and his band Bush toured with the Goo Goo Dolls. The musical duo said their “I dos” in 2002 at St. Paul’s Covent Garden in London. There was even a second wedding a week later.

The couple welcomed three sons into their family; Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo before calling a formal end to their union in 2016.

Stefani also said in the Shape Magazine interview that she feels that being a mother has given her the ultimate sense of responsibility. She noted that being a parent has taught her to be more organized. Stefani revealed that she lived at home until she was 26. Then, she stated, she had a tour manager, a manager, then an assistant to keep her organized and in charge. As a mother, she is now the one leading the pack and has found great joy in keeping her sons to a schedule, enjoying their newfound interests and of course, just finding enjoyment in being a parent.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Stefani’s beau Shelton quipped that she has “no chance” of winning this season of The Voice. Blake created a short video calling it “Blake’s Life Lessons” where he gave some tongue-in-cheek advice about dating a co-worker. He said that although he appears he does not want her to win the competition, secretly he is really rooting for his love of four years to win.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.