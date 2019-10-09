Jenelle Evans Talks Feud With Kailyn Lowry, Reveals If It Was Real Or Scripted

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, and over that time, some feuds with her co-stars occurred. Some fans may recall that when Kailyn started her haircare line, she sent Jenelle a gift that included items from the line. However, Jenelle recorded herself setting the products on fire. The gift didn’t help to mend the rift between the two co-stars, but was it scripted or was it real? Furthermore, some wonder if the two get along these days. Jenelle took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning to answer some questions. During the session, she revealed the truth behind her feud with Kail as well as where the two moms stand today.

One follower asked Jenelle what the “real juicy reason” Jenelle had for “hating” Kail and asked if the drama was real or scripted. Jenelle posted the question along with her response.

“Nah, still dont’ like her lol. She’s just not a nice person in general and always hard to get along with.”

That was all Jenelle said about her feud with Kailyn. Although the two seem to avoid one another, it doesn’t sound like they are going to be getting together to hang out anytime soon.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn also opened up about her Teen Mom 2 co-stars recently and revealed that she and Briana DeJesus still don’t get along. Kail also revealed she wouldn’t be open to sitting on the couch next to her at the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

While Jenelle and Kail may not get along, Jenelle has been getting along with another one of her former co-stars. She and Farrah Abraham, who appeared on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade, spent some time together at Jenelle’s recent launch for her eyebrow kit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah spoke out after attending the makeup launch party and said she wished the mom of three “the best.”

Jenelle Evans shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, MTV cut ties with the mom of three earlier this year. Following Jenelle’s departure from the show, MTV replaced her with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. Jade has been sharing her life on the new season of the show.

