Canadian Bombshell Khloe Terae Flaunts Curves In Cut-Out Swimsuit For Sexy New Photos

Khloe Terae is constantly wowing her legion of Instagram fans, whether it is with personal, daily life snippets or images from work photo shoots. Late on Tuesday and to the delight of her fans, the Canadian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sweltering snapshots in which she rocks a swimsuit that highlights her slamming figure.

In the photos, the Playboy model is striking different poses in front of a white backdrop in what looks to be a studio somewhere in downtown Los Angeles, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is rocking a white one-piece bathing suit that features a large cutout in the stomach, creating a bikini-like top with a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest. In addition, the cutout also shows off quite a bit of underboob, further accentuating her cleavage.

The first shot shows Terae with her side and back to the camera as she poses with her hands on her lower back. The way she is standing gives the viewer a look at her backside, which is front and center. In the second photo, on the other hand, Terae is facing the onlooker, showcasing her toned abs and strong thighs.

According to the tag she included with her photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is courtesy of Akira Noel Swimwear. In both shots, Terae is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a defiant and seductive way. She is wearing an orange gold shadow and black eyeliner, which gives her gaze extra depth. On her lips, she has on a matte lipstick that balances the eye makeup while bronzer helps contour her face, particularly her high cheekbones.

Since going live, the post — which Terae shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 9,200 likes within half a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in upward of 260 comments to the photos. Users of the social media app who are fans of the North American stunner took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to share how they feel about her post.

“My feelings will always be the same for u,” one user said in reference to her caption, a comment trailed by a string of red heart emoji.

“[H]ottie,” said another user, including a double pink heart emoji after the message.

“Girl that’s a whole new type of pose you got going on there and I love it,” a third fan chimed in.