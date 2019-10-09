Lingerie Model Leanna Bartlett Hits The Beach With Exposed Cleavage In Tiny Nude Bikini

Leanna Bartlett is ditching her lingerie for a sexy little bikini in her latest Instagram update. The Ukrainian model — who was featured in Maxim last year — stunned as she hit the beach sporting skimpy swimwear and serving up some serious looks in the process.

On Tuesday night, Leanna took social media by storm when she posted two brand new pics of herself wearing nothing but a tiny nude bikini during a day of fun in the sun. The model had a gorgeous bronzed tan all over her body as she flaunted all of her assets for her over 3.2 million followers to enjoy.

The nude bikini left little to the imagination as Leanna’s more than ample cleavage was fully exposed in the snaps. The tiny two-piece also showed off the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

In the first snap, Leanna gave a sultry pose for the camera, while in the second she lightened up a bit, smiling as she looked away from the lens. Her long, blond hair was pulled back into a classic ponytail and styled in straight strands that fell down her back. She also accessorized the look with two gold bracelets on her wrists.

Leanna seemed to go for a minimal makeup look for her day at the beach, donning only a shimmering highlighter on her face, a pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color to complete her sexy glam look.

Of course, Leanna’s fans were fawning over the racy bikini shots, and couldn’t help but show their support for the model as the photos gained nearly 59,000 likes and over 900 comments in less than 24 hours.

“You’re beautiful babe,” one of Leanna’s followers wrote.

“Perfection,” a second comment read.

“Cutie pie,” stated a third fan.

“You’re stunning,” a fourth admirer gushed.

Loading...

Leanna is more than just a pretty face, however. The model opened up about herself in the biography section of her personal website, Leanna Bartlett, and revealed what makes her tick.

“An artist at heart, Leanna approached each moment in front of the camera as an opportunity to create a work of aesthetic beauty, as rich in character and charisma as with color and shape. Her talent and commitment did not go unnoticed by industry insiders. Soon, modeling went from a part-time gig to a full-time career,” a portion of the bio reads.

Fans looking to see more of Leanna’s stunning photos can follow her on Instagram.