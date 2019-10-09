Latina Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs & Cleavage In Tiny Crop Top & Curve-Hugging Jeans

Dolly Castro is proving to fans that she cleans up very nicely.

As those who follow the Latina beauty on social media know, Castro regularly shows off her curvy figure to fans in a wide-range of outfits including plenty of sports bras, leggings, and other sexy fitness gear. The stunner boasts a following of 6.2 million on Instagram alone and she continues to prove in her photos why she has such a huge fan base.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of followers, Dolly dresses it up a bit and still looks flawless. In the photo, the model tags herself in Laguna Beach, California while crediting retailer Fashion Nova for the sexy ensemble. She poses inside of a home next to a gorgeous black and white marble slab. The fitness model wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

Castro shows off all of her hard work at the gym while donning a tiny blue crop top that barely contains her chest and offers generous views of her taut tummy. On the bottom, Dolly’s curvy legs and derriere take center stage while she’s clad in a pair of tight-fitting jeans along with a gold belt around her waist. In one hand, Castro runs her hand through her long locks and in the other, she holds up a tiny gold purse. The model completes the look with a pair of gold heels.

It comes as no shock that Castro’s followers have already gone wild over the photo. So far, it’s earned the social media sensation over 27,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Dolly know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her rock-hard body.

“Exquisite without trying too hard…how can I not love you Miss Dolly Castro,” one fan gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I love that scenery and outfit that you have on sweetheart,” one more follower wrote.

Loading...

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Dolly showed off her amazing figure in some skintight workout gear. In the sultry snapshot, the model put on a chesty display in a tiny red sports bra that barely covered her chest. Castro’s taut tummy was also on full display in the photo and she completed the look with a pair of skintight yellow leggings, accentuating her toned booty.

Fans can keep up with Dolly by giving her a follow on Instagram.