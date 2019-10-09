Latina Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs & Cleavage In Tiny Crop Top & Curve-Hugging Jeans

Dolly Castro is proving to fans that she cleans up very nicely.

As those who follow the Latina beauty on social media know, Dolly regularly shows off her curvy figure to fans in a wide-range of outfits, including sports bras, leggings, and other sexy fitness gear. The stunner boasts a following of 6.2 million on Instagram and she continues to prove in her photos why she has such a huge fan base.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of followers, Dolly opted to forgo her fitness gear and post something a bit more dressy. However, she still looked flawless. The model tagged herself in Laguna Beach, California while crediting retailer Fashion Nova for the sexy ensemble. She posed inside of a home next to a gorgeous black-and-white marble slab. The fitness model wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, also sporting a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

Dolly showed off all of her hard work at the gym, donning a tiny blue crop top that barely contained her chest and offered generous views of her taut tummy. On the bottom, Dolly’s curvy legs and derriere took center stage, clad in a pair of tight-fitting jeans with a gold belt around her waist. Dolly had her right hand on the side of her head while her left held up a tiny gold purse. The model completed her look with a pair of gold heels.

It comes as no shock that Dolly’s followers have already gone wild over the photo. So far, the upload has earned the social media sensation over 27,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Dolly know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her rock-hard body.

“Exquisite without trying too hard…how can I not love you Miss Dolly Castro,” one fan gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I love that scenery and outfit that you have on sweetheart,” commented a third follower.

Loading...

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Dolly showed off her amazing figure in some skintight workout gear. In that sultry snapshot, the model put on a chesty display in a tiny red sports bra that barely covered her chest. The model’s taut tummy was also on full display. She completed the look with a pair of skintight yellow leggings, accentuating her toned booty.

Fans can keep up with Dolly by giving her a follow on Instagram.