Chelsea Houska Reveals Layne Reaches Major Milestone And Moms Can Relate To Her Happiness

Chelsea Houska has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Fans love her because she has an awesome style and she is easy to relate to. On Wednesday morning, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories to post a snap of baby Layne and revealed her youngest daughter reached a milestone that all moms can relate to.

“Finally slept through the night,” Chelsea wrote on the picture of Layne. In the photo, Layne is being held by her father, Cole DeBoer, and she is smiling a huge grin. The little girl recently celebrated her first birthday and it appears she is ready to start sleeping through the night.

With the photo, Chelsea had the song “Hallelujah” playing in the background. It is clear that Chelsea is ecstatic her daughter is finally sleeping through the night, something that most moms can relate to.

Chelsea Houska welcomed her youngest child last August. The birth of Layne was extra special because she was born on Chelsea’s birthday. On the last season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea and Cole arrived at the hospital, ready to welcome their daughter on Chelsea’s birthday.

The now mom-of-three was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship between Chelsea and Aubree’s father did not work out. She continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2 and fans watched as Chelsea then moved on with Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea and Cole met at a gas station and, although they didn’t talk the first time they saw one another, Cole reached out to Chelsea on social media. The two started dating and they tied-the-knot in October 2016. At the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couples first child together, a son they welcomed in January 2017 and named Watson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea and Cole recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary together. Both Chelsea and Cole took to Instagram to commemorate the moment, each sharing a special photo and including a sweet caption. Chelsea shared a black and white photo of her and Cole at their wedding, feeding wedding cake to one another. Cole, on the other hand, chose a photo of him proposing to Chelsea and included a sweet caption with it.

Fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their sweet family on new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.