Jessica Simpson Teases Her New Memoir With Hilarious ‘Tongue’ Selfie

The mom of three wagged her tongue as she posed with her daughter at home.

Jessica Simpson is one step closer to publishing her memoir and she can’t wait to share her story with her daughter, Maxwell Drew. The singer and entrepreneur teased her upcoming book on Instagram with two new photos. And while one of them was a cover girl tease, the other brought fans down to their knees — with laughter.

On Tuesday, Jessica took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of her holding a camera. In the caption, she teased that she was working on the cover for her still-untitled memoir. The singer promised that the cover photo will be “coming soon.”

In the second photo, Jessica was posing with her seven-year-old daughter, Maxwell, teasing that she can’t wait to read Maxwell “some of the chapters” in her new book.

The mom-daughter duo were lounging together on a white couch as their tongues dangled out of their mouths, hamming it up for the camera. Indeed, Jessica and her daughter seemed to be channeling legendary Kiss rocker Gene Simmons with their long tongues, and commenters took notice.

“Though they both want to look like bad girls, both Momma and Daughters are angels,” a commenter noted.

Others focused solely on the duo’s identical tongues.

“Tongues are so long,” wrote one fan.

“Matching tongues,” another added.

“She’s got her momma’s tongue,” a third chimed in.

“Can y’all touch your noses?” another fan asked.

Jessica has been in total mom mode since returning home from a business trip to the East Coast nearly two weeks ago. The former MTV star has posted multiple photos with Maxwell, as well as her six-month-old baby daughter, Birdie. Jessica and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are also parents to a son, Knute Ace, 5.

Jessica’s book is set to come out in February 2020. Fans will surely find out a lot more about her family life — and hopefully, see even more sweet family photos — when it finally gets published.

Those hoping for some gossip on her exes will be disappointed, however. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the book will not be a “juicy tell-all” about her first marriage to Nick Lachey, but it will include some mentions of her former husband and Newlyweds co-star as she details her life story.

Based on the caption of her most recent upload, Jessica’s book will even be appropriate enough, at least in part, to share with her young daughter.