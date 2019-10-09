Gwen Stefani Shares Steamy Photos From Her ‘Shape Magazine’ Cover Issue

Gwen Stefani may have just celebrated her 50th birthday, but she is proving that she’s sexier than ever on the cover of Shape. The Voice coach put all of her curves on full display inside the magazine, and left little to the imagination on the cover of the publication as well.

On Wednesday, Gwen took to her Instagram account to show off the magazine cover. In the photo, the No Doubt lead singer is seen sporting a pair of black, high-waisted panties, fishnet stockings, and an unbuttoned black long-sleeved blouse. She also went braless under the top, which fully exposed her cleavage.

Gwen posed with her hand on her hip and had her long, blond hair pushed back behind her head and styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back. She rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included defined brows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also sported pink blush and a natural lip to complete the glam look.

The singer shared a few more photos from the shoot, which included a snap of her standing in a pink and black off-the-shoulder dress, a plunging black and white bodysuit, and a black dress with feather embellishments.

In one photo, Stefani wore a skintight bodysuit that was black at the top and had an ombre effect. The ensemble put Gwen’s curvy backside on full display. In the final photo the singer rocked a black mini skirt to showcase her long, lean legs and went topless under a matching jacket to show off her cleavage yet again, as well as her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

The photos gained nearly 17,000 likes in just 20 minutes, and fans were sent into a frenzy by the super sexy snaps.

“This woman is so stunning inside and out,” one of Gwen’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Prettiest woman alive,” another Instagram user stated.

“MEGA babe,” a third comment read.

“Need to get this magazine!” another loyal fan declared.

Other fans mentioned Gwen’s longtime love, country singer Blake Shelton, in the comments and wondered what he thought of the racy photos.

The couple have been a favorite among fans for years now, as their styles seems completely different, but their romance just seems to work.

Recently, Blake wished his love a happy birthday with a sweet note on Twitter.

“Happy birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid…And possibly illegal in the state of California,” Blake tweeted on October 3.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Gwen Stefani’s photos and personal life by following the singer on her Instagram account, which she updates on a regular basis.