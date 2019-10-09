Gwen Stefani Shares Steamy Photos From Her ‘Shape’ Cover Issue

Gwen Stefani may have just celebrated her 50th birthday, but she is proving she’s sexier than ever by sharing some photos she shot for Shape. The Voice coach put all of her curves on full display inside the pages of the publication, and her fans couldn’t get enough of her gorgeous pics.

On Wednesday, Gwen took to her Instagram account to show off the magazine cover. In the photo, the No Doubt lead singer was seen wearing fishnet stockings and going braless under an unbuttoned blouse.

It was Gwen’s other photos in the multi-picture update, however, that really stole the show. She posted six photos, each one sporting a different, yet equally sexy, look. One snap revealed the singer standing in a pink and black off-the-shoulder dress. Another photo saw her rocking a plunging black-and-white bodysuit that flaunted her cleavage, while a third showed her pictured in a black dress with feather embellishments.

In one of the raciest snaps, Gwen wore a skintight bodysuit that was black at the top but became almost sheer as it reached her backside, putting her assets on full display.

In the final photo of the upload, the singer donned a black mini skirt that showcased her long, lean legs. She opted to go braless again under a matching jacket that showed off her flawless figure, including her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

The photos gained nearly 17,000 likes in just 20 minutes, and fans were sent into a frenzy by the super sexy snaps.

“This woman is so stunning inside and out,” one follower wrote.

“Prettiest woman alive,” another user stated.

“MEGA babe,” read a third comment.

“Need to get this magazine!” a fourth loyal fan declared.

Many comments also focused on the singer’s age, with many fans not believing that she is actually 50-years-old. She joins other stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Christie Brinkley in defying their ages.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but bring up Gwen’s longtime love, country singer Blake Shelton, asking what he thought of the racy photos.

The couple have been a fan favorite for years now. While their styles seem completely different, their romance just seems to work.

Loading...

Recently, Blake wished his love a happy birthday with a sweet note on Twitter.

“Happy birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid…And possibly illegal in the state of California,” Blake tweeted on October 3.

Fans can see more of Gwen’s photos by following her on Instagram.