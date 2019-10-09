Kailyn Lowry Talks ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Stars And Reveals Who She Gets Along With

Would she bring Briana DeJesus on her podcast?

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, just because she and the other cast members are all part of the same experience, it doesn’t mean they all get along. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Kailyn recently spoke about her relationship with her fellow cast members on a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley and revealed that she “doesn’t trust” some of the other cast members.

“They have asked me if I will sit on the couch with everybody and I did say no,” Kailyn explained.

Fans may recall that at one of the past reunion specials, Briana DeJesus and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, got into a fight with Kailyn while the rest of the cast, including a pregnant Chelsea Houska, were on stage. Since then, the cast has been mostly separated for their reunion tapings in an effort to avoid any drama. However, Kailyn explained that her reasoning for not sitting on the couch with her co-stars was for “personal reasons” rather than the drama she has faced with Briana and Jenelle Evans.

“I feel like there was drama in the past and, based on that, I don’t trust the producers and I don’t trust some of the cast members.”

Kailyn may not be friends with Briana, but where does she stand with the rest of the cast? As most fans know, she and Leah Messer are close and vacationed together in Hawaii over the summer. In fact, the two have vacationed together a lot in the past. As for the rest of her co-stars, it seems like Kailyn doesn’t have any problems with them either, including Jenelle’s replacement, Jade Cline.

“It’s nothing against Chelsea. I know a ton of people have written in and asked if me and Chelsea are still friends. We’re still friends; there’s no bad blood. Jade [Cline] and I are fine. People just read into it.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea recently opened up about her friendship with Kailyn and Leah. Fans wondered if perhaps Chelsea had distanced herself from the other moms since they aren’t together as much as the others. She set the record straight, though, and explained that she tends to keep to herself. She admitted that she “loves” the other ladies, but that she is a “hermit.”

Kailyn’s podcast with Lindsie has been successful and Kailyn has invited plenty of people from her life on the show, including some of her co-stars. Would Kailyn be willing to bring Briana on the show so the two could talk things out? Kailyn also spoke to that, and it doesn’t sound like she is willing to just yet.

“I’ve been asked to have Briana on the podcast. One of the producers had suggested maybe having her on the podcast. But, again, I just don’t think it fits well with what we’re trying to do.”

The feud between the two moms started when Briana started dating Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Although the relationship between Briana and Javi didn’t last, the two women still aren’t exactly friends.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.