Lil’ Kim Wows In Leather Skintight Corset During Promo

Lil’ Kim has been in New York recently promoting her upcoming album, 9, across the city.

The “No Time” rapper visited numerous promotional stops in a black-and-white ensemble that looked incredible on the star. She paired a white shirt with a tight black leather corset, black trousers, studded thigh-high boots, and a long-sleeved Givenchy jacket.

Kim is known for rocking different colored hair but opted for dark straight hair for the occasion.

On Instagram, she shared numerous photos from each location. In one, she is stood up, posed in front of a lit-up Good Morning America sign.

In another, she is sat down on a throne next to a huge gold lion. Kim, whose nickname is also the “Queen Bee,” crossed her legs and leaned her elbow on the chair like she owned it. She stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showed who is boss.

She also visited streaming service company Tidal and was photographed on one of their sofas.

Her posts racked up thousands of likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Come through Givenchy! I already know you styled yourself! This is so fire,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” another shared.

“A living legend,” a third mentioned.

“Once a queen, always a queen,” a fourth follower remarked.

“Omg Kimmy I can’t breathe omg,” a fifth fan commented.

Ahead of her Build interview, she was faced with an animal activist who harassed her when she got out of the car, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Animals get electrocuted… Lil’ Kim, stop wearing fur!… shame on you for wearing fur!” they shouted at her.

The protester went too far and started to get too aggressive in front of Kim in which she responded: “back up, back up!”

She kept her cool and posed for the photographers who were there. She also took the time to sign some autographs for fans, which is well documented in a Twitter video upload.

Kim is considered a rap legend and was honored at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards with a lifetime achievement award.

On October 11, she will release her fifth studio album, 9. It will be her first album release in 14 years.

The project will consist of nine tracks and five feature artists — Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

Her 1996 debut album, Hard Core, will get re-issued on a limited edition pink vinyl to celebrate its legacy.

To keep up with Lil’ Kim, follow her Instagram account.