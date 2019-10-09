Meghan McCain Jokes About Getting Fired From ‘The View’ After Seeing Her Face On A New Mug

Meghan McCain of ABC’s The View joked about her fears of being fired after the show debuted some cute new mugs with each cast member’s face on it during the October 8 episode of the daytime talk and entertainment show.

The hosts, which include Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan, Joy Behar, and Abby Huntsman, took their place around the show’s infamous Hot Topics table and were admiring the new coffee mugs placed directly in front of them, which were adorned with their faces. Panelist Sunny Hostin was not featured on this particular episode of the series.

Joy and Abby seemed amused with their new mugs, which showed Whoopi holding a taxi door open. Abby was riding in the cab with Sunny, while Meghan was on the other side of the car, holding a cactus. Joy was seen cradling her beloved dog, Bernie.

“I’m superstitious about this,” said Meghan to her co-hosts of the new drinkware. “Because any time you put someone’s face on a mug, someone gets fired.”

Brian Teta, the show’s executive producer, tried to ease her fears, remarking, “Whoopi and Joy have been featured on many, many mugs and they’re still here.”

“But I haven’t and Abby hasn’t,” exclaimed Meghan.

Joy quipped of the mugs, “They waited a long time for these so I am assuming they feel good about us.”

The episode also featured a guest spot from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the wife of singer and songwriter Nick Jonas, who spoke about her latest film, The Sky is Pink. The film marks her return to Bollywood and she spoke at length about how the film helped her celebrate the life of her late father. ABC News reported that the former Quantico star called the experience “cathartic.”

“It was extremely cathartic,” Chopra Jonas said. “People are going to be born. People are going to go. Instead of being afraid of it and mourning the death of someone who is gone, let’s celebrate the life lived.”

She went on to state that while the people you love are still a part of your lives, everyone, including herself, has forgotten at times to tell their loved ones just how much they mean to them. She posed a question to the panel –“When was the last time we called family and just appreciated them?” She then said she is hopeful this film will allow people to think more about their family and loved ones in a more thoughtful way.

The actress’s father, Ashok Chopra, died in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She posted a photo of her late father to Instagram in a Father’s Day tribute. The actress also has a tattoo, “Daddy’s Lil Girl” on her right wrist, which she got in 2015.

She opened up about the ink to Inked Magazine, revealing that the tattoo is in her father’s handwriting.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.