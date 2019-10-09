Halle Berry Stuns In Tight Spandex After Sweaty Workout On NYC Streets

Halle Berry continues to defy her age. The Catwoman actress is 53-years-old, although Halle definitely falls under the umbrella of over-50 celebrities who look a good decade younger than they are. Halle was photographed leaving a gym in New York City, and while the snaps didn’t show the star running up steps topless, they did show just how fit she is.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Halle on the Big Apple’s streets. The star was seen rocking tight spandex materials from a dark pair of leggings, with a matching and long-sleeved top adding pops of color via red and white. The ensemble might not have featured a sports bra, but it more than did the trick for showcasing the actress’s gym-honed frame. Halle’s “sculpted” body proved a headline-maker for the British newspaper, with fans likely finding their eyes drawn to the star’s toned and shapely legs, plus her trim upper half. Halle was seen makeup-free, with her glowing face showing some perspiration. The actress appeared equipped for the outing, with a bottle of water being carried as Halle made her way through the streets.

Halle was also seen wearing high-top sneakers and carrying a large bag. The star appeared to have worked out with a male friend.

Followers of Halle’s social media will know that the actress comes as a giant fitness fiend. Aggressive workouts are less this star’s jam, with Halle appearing to choose mindful ways in which to keep her body in shape: the star is a yogi. Posts showing Halle’s yoga practices regularly come accompanied by inspiring captions, with the star seeming out to get her followers to give it a go.

An Instagram post made last year came captioned with mentions of meditation.

“I’ve learned that in my darkest hours, my inner strength is most available to me. I’d like to share with you a simple #meditation that helps me connect to that inner strength and move more easily through the tough times,” Halle wrote to her followers.

Loading...

“First, I get myself into a pose or position where my physical strength is slightly challenged. I’ve been working hard to perfect the #crow pose for this meditation. It’s important that I choose a pose I know I can hold for at least 5 minutes. Depending on your fitness level, choose a pose or position that works for you,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Halle’s super-fit body and inspiring workout snaps should follow her Instagram account. Fitness content is posted both in permanent ways and via stories here.