‘Miss BumBum’ Suzy Cortez Rocks The Tiniest Daisy Dukes With Black Heels For Fox Sports Appearance

“Miss BumBum” Suzy Cortez has no shame in her Instagram game, and she knows how to get her 2 million-plus followers worked up. This week was no different as the Brazilian beauty strutted her stuff right into the Fox Sports studios for a live interview. However, it was her wardrobe that stole the spotlight.

Suzy posted multiple photo updates from her time in the studio, and encouraged her fans to tune in to the live interview. Suzy, who was recently named “Miss BumBum” for the second time, showed viewers exactly why she took home the crown yet again in a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes that left very little to the imagination.

Suzy’s tiny denim shorts flaunted the social media sensation’s curvy booty and lean legs. She paired the bottoms with a skimpy white crop top that showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs in the process.

Suzy wore her sash and accessorized the look with some sexy black heeled boots that reached up above her ankle. The Playboy model had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Suzy also rocked a full face of makeup for the photos, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, Suzy’s fans could hardly stand the sexy photos, and showed the pageant winner some major love as her three posts from inside Fox Sports studios gained over 40,000 likes and nearly 400 comments combined.

The Daily Star reports that last year, Suzy opened up about her fantasy man, who just so happens to be Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique. Suzy revealed back in January that she would love to hit the sheets with Pique. However, she may want to be careful about what she’s saying, as the athlete is currently in a relationship with Colombian superstar singer Shakira, whom he has been dating since 2010.

Recently, Shakira was chosen along with Jennifer Lopez to perform at the Superbowl Halftime Show.

Loading...

“If I could have a night of passion with somebody, the lucky man would be Gerard Pique. If he was free of course,” the model stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of “Miss BumBum” Suzy Cortez by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates frequently.