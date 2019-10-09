Kendall Jenner Reveals She Wants To Be A Mom, But Is Reportedly ‘Not Rushing Things’

Kendall Jenner sent fans into a frenzy when she admitted she is looking forward to starting her own family in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, it seems like the supermodel isn’t thinking about having children anytime soon. A source close to the family told Hollywood Life that Kendall does not have “baby fever” but was only contemplating the idea of raising her own kids when she discussed the subject with her older sister, Kim Kardashian, on the show.

Kim herself shares four children — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 5 months — with rapper husband Kanye West, so it’s no surprise that her 23-year-old sibling would come to her to talk about having her own family. According to the insider, Kendall wants to be in a stable relationship before even thinking about having kids.

“She wants to eventually have a family, but she wants to be in a fully committed relationship to make it all happen. She isn’t going to have a baby just to have one, but talking with her sisters about it is a way for them to relate to each other,” they said.

Furthermore, the Vogue cover girl has a very promising future ahead of her, having already been named by Forbes as last year’s highest-paid model. Plus, she is an aunt to so many babies right now — Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl True, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, and Kim’s two babies Psalm and Chicago. Likely, she is probably just having fun hanging out with her nieces and nephews and enjoying being child-free for the time being. In fact, Kendall is the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who does not have any children yet.

“When she said she can’t wait for that moment, it didn’t mean she’s planning to start a family anytime soon. She still has a lot she wants to accomplish with her modeling career. And, she still considers herself very young. She’s not interested in rushing things,” HL’s source added.

So while Kendall may have left fans a little taken aback with her baby admission, there will reportedly be “no pregnancy announcements from Kendall anytime soon.” It is likely that she has been talking with her sisters, particularly Kylie and Khloe — who are both newly-single after breaking up with their respective baby dads — in order to learn from their past experiences.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO made headlines recently when she announced she and longtime boyfriend Travis Scott had split up. The announcement totally blindsided fans, who thought their relationship was rock-solid, as The Inquisitr previously reported.